Don't Toss An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle - Make A Beautiful Flower Vase
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If you do your own washing (or an entire household's), you've likely seen your fair share of empty laundry detergent bottles. They're made of thick plastic and come in a variety of shapes, so you'd think they'd have a better fate than being tossed out. With an artistic DIY, they can! It's possible to turn an old laundry detergent container into a flower vase by giving it the glow up it deserves. But the project doesn't involve just painting the outside. Instead, it's focused around using gorgeous paper to decoupage the bottle. And since you can choose any pattern you like, you can easily craft a vase that matches your home decor style.
Time to start saving those containers! You can repurpose laundry detergent bottles for the garden, but this is a way to make your inside flowers happy. It can be done with either liquid or pod containers. Although the vase shapes end up looking a little different, they're equally charming. You'll also need decorative paper napkins for the technique. Since you only use a single layer of paper when decoupaging, if you can find napkins that are fully covered with the pattern, such as these Blue Floral Napkins, you'll have more to work with.
The DIY also calls for supplies like sandpaper, white acrylic or chalk paint, paint brushes, and Mod Podge. Consider grabbing the dishwasher safe version of Mod Podge, which they sell at Walmart and craft stores. This will help in case you accidentally get water on the outside of your vase while filling it up. Feel free to bring out other craft items for the makeover as well, like cord or ribbon.
A DIY that transforms a laundry detergent bottle into a lovely patterned vase
Needless to say, before reusing a laundry detergent bottle in your home, it's a good idea to wash your container extremely well before starting the project. You could also attempt to remove the stickers, despite the fact that you'll be covering the outside. If they're being stubborn, try soaking the container in a sink of hot water. Slice the top off of the plastic bottle or remove the spout. For pod tubs, simply ditch the lid. Regardless of the shape you use, it should turn into a stunning DIY floral centerpiece after you're through.
Take your sandpaper and gently buff the outside of the bottle with it. Wipe off any remnants. Next, give it two coats of paint, allowing it to dry in between. This will help provide a better surface for the decoupage technique. After the bottle is painted, make sure it's completely dry before proceeding. Open up a napkin and peel off the top layer that features the pattern. Paint a thin coat of Mod Podge onto the container, then carefully lay the paper on top, smoothing it down. Seal it with an additional coat of Mod Podge.
Continue decoupaging the laundry detergent bottle until it's fully covered. Once it's dry, it'll be a lovely flower vase — ready to fill with your favorite blooms! You could dress it up even more by wrapping cord, ribbon, or a string of wooden beads around its top. If you'd prefer not to use real flowers, choose artificial ones that will complement the container's new look. Make as many vases as your heart desires, using a variety of napkin patterns.