Don't Toss An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle - Make A Beautiful Flower Vase

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you do your own washing (or an entire household's), you've likely seen your fair share of empty laundry detergent bottles. They're made of thick plastic and come in a variety of shapes, so you'd think they'd have a better fate than being tossed out. With an artistic DIY, they can! It's possible to turn an old laundry detergent container into a flower vase by giving it the glow up it deserves. But the project doesn't involve just painting the outside. Instead, it's focused around using gorgeous paper to decoupage the bottle. And since you can choose any pattern you like, you can easily craft a vase that matches your home decor style.

Time to start saving those containers! You can repurpose laundry detergent bottles for the garden, but this is a way to make your inside flowers happy. It can be done with either liquid or pod containers. Although the vase shapes end up looking a little different, they're equally charming. You'll also need decorative paper napkins for the technique. Since you only use a single layer of paper when decoupaging, if you can find napkins that are fully covered with the pattern, such as these Blue Floral Napkins, you'll have more to work with.

The DIY also calls for supplies like sandpaper, white acrylic or chalk paint, paint brushes, and Mod Podge. Consider grabbing the dishwasher safe version of Mod Podge, which they sell at Walmart and craft stores. This will help in case you accidentally get water on the outside of your vase while filling it up. Feel free to bring out other craft items for the makeover as well, like cord or ribbon.