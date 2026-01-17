Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle And Pizza Pan Into A Stunning DIY Centerpiece
A stunning centerpiece is a must-have for ushering in the new season. The best kind of centerpiece is versatile; you can swap out the center for candles, tiny bowls of snacks, and other seasonal decor. Instead of spending upwards of $75 on stylish tabletop decor or professional flower arrangements, make your own luxurious design with affordable and easy-to-find products. For example, YouTuber Blessings Craft Therapy crafts a perfect centerpiece for any season using the most unlikely items.
This YouTuber's entire project is doable using Dollar Tree products, most specifically a pool noodle and a cooking essential that deserves a place in your kitchen and on your tablescape: a pizza pan. While this pizza pan makes an appearance in various hacks, like the Dollar Tree hack to clear up kitchen space, it also has potential as decor. With a little glue and a few embellishments, it makes a beautiful centerpiece for special events or everyday use.
How to DIY a dollar store pool noodle and pizza pan into a tabletop centerpiece
The Dollar Tree Colorful Foam Pool Noodle and Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pan are the obvious staples for this project. In addition to these items, scour a local dollar store for a pool noodle knife (which is usually available in the spring and summer), a six-count pack of Clear Mini Plastic Bowls, Tool Bench Duct Tape, and artificial greenery. You'll also need a hot glue gun or E6000 glue, both of which are available at most big box retailers and craft stores, and another cutting tool, such as a wire cutter.
Once all the tools and supplies are on deck, this DIY project is a breeze. Cut into the pool noodle long-ways, slicing only to the hollow center. Fold the semi-sliced noodle around the pizza pan to determine how long of a piece you'll need to encircle the dish, and cut off the excess with the aforementioned pool noodle cutter. If the pool noodle cutters are out of stock or out of season, use a serrated knife or miter box and saw instead. Next, duct-tape the ends of the noodle piece together to keep it from popping off, and glue it in place.
This is where the plastic bowls come in handy. Line three of the bowls around the perimeter of the foam-encircled pizza pan standing up. Use hot glue or a strong adhesive to secure them to the bottom, where they serve as the feet to prop up the DIY centerpiece.
How to decorate the Dollar Tree centerpiece to make it look stunning
At this point, the base is finished, and only the aesthetic final touches are left. Stick the ends of the Dollar Tree foliage into the foam noodle, hiding the visible foam behind the artificial greenery. Use the wire cutter to clip the long ends of the plants or flowers, and consider using hot glue or floral wire to ensure they stay in place.
Fill up the pool noodle foam as much as possible. If there are still bare spots, use other accessories to mask them. The YouTuber inserts little pieces of Floral Garden Lace Ribbon into the gaps using a bamboo skewer. If you aren't a fan of lace, use other accessories, such as Floral Garden Polyester Burlap Ribbon, to stick to a specific color scheme. Another ingenious method to hide "bald spots" is to wrap the wreath with Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope, which makes it look fuller while enhancing a coastal or rustic vibe.