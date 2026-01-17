Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle And Pizza Pan Into A Stunning DIY Centerpiece

The Dollar Tree Colorful Foam Pool Noodle and Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pan are the obvious staples for this project. In addition to these items, scour a local dollar store for a pool noodle knife (which is usually available in the spring and summer), a six-count pack of Clear Mini Plastic Bowls, Tool Bench Duct Tape, and artificial greenery. You'll also need a hot glue gun or E6000 glue, both of which are available at most big box retailers and craft stores, and another cutting tool, such as a wire cutter.

Once all the tools and supplies are on deck, this DIY project is a breeze. Cut into the pool noodle long-ways, slicing only to the hollow center. Fold the semi-sliced noodle around the pizza pan to determine how long of a piece you'll need to encircle the dish, and cut off the excess with the aforementioned pool noodle cutter. If the pool noodle cutters are out of stock or out of season, use a serrated knife or miter box and saw instead. Next, duct-tape the ends of the noodle piece together to keep it from popping off, and glue it in place.

This is where the plastic bowls come in handy. Line three of the bowls around the perimeter of the foam-encircled pizza pan standing up. Use hot glue or a strong adhesive to secure them to the bottom, where they serve as the feet to prop up the DIY centerpiece.