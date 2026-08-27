12 Free Things You Can Get At Home Depot That Most People Don't Know About

No matter what kind of home improvement projects you're currently planning, there's a good chance your local Home Depot has the supplies and materials you need. It carries everything from paint to garden mulch to power tools, and it has over 2,300 locations in North America. You can get appliances, order brand new countertops, or pick out new outdoor furniture when you head to one. What most people don't know, however, is that Home Depot also has a mix of free items and services for you to take advantage of that are meant to complement its enormous catalog of products. Wood cutting, paint shaking, and paper color swatches are just a few examples.

While some of these freebies do occasionally come with caveats, each and every one could come in handy during your next DIY or renovation. Some of Home Depot's free resources make it easier to compare product options, cut down on costs, and learn how to complete essential DIYs at home, for example. The availability of certain free conveniences can vary from store to store, however, so check with the store's associates to see if the service you're looking for is at your nearest location. Finally, some of these services may be among the differences between Lowes and Home Depot that could help you decide once and for all which store becomes your go-to for home improvement products.