12 Free Things You Can Get At Home Depot That Most People Don't Know About
No matter what kind of home improvement projects you're currently planning, there's a good chance your local Home Depot has the supplies and materials you need. It carries everything from paint to garden mulch to power tools, and it has over 2,300 locations in North America. You can get appliances, order brand new countertops, or pick out new outdoor furniture when you head to one. What most people don't know, however, is that Home Depot also has a mix of free items and services for you to take advantage of that are meant to complement its enormous catalog of products. Wood cutting, paint shaking, and paper color swatches are just a few examples.
While some of these freebies do occasionally come with caveats, each and every one could come in handy during your next DIY or renovation. Some of Home Depot's free resources make it easier to compare product options, cut down on costs, and learn how to complete essential DIYs at home, for example. The availability of certain free conveniences can vary from store to store, however, so check with the store's associates to see if the service you're looking for is at your nearest location. Finally, some of these services may be among the differences between Lowes and Home Depot that could help you decide once and for all which store becomes your go-to for home improvement products.
Paint shake and retint
When you store paint for long periods of time, it can begin to separate. To restore it, simply take it to your nearest Home Depot and have it shaken for free using one of its machines. Need to darken the paint slightly? You can also add an extra shot or two of pigment. If you'd rather mix up your paint at home next time, look into getting a helix mixer head attachment for your drill while you're there.
Kitchen design consultation
Updating your kitchen can be a sizable undertaking, even when you're only making a few changes. As a result, it's never a bad idea to get some professional help when planning your project. Home Depot offers both in-store and virtual kitchen design consultations for free. These quick meetups may help you decide what's going to work best for your space, and can give you a more accurate idea of how much certain materials, installations, and appliances cost. Make sure to take measurements of your kitchen before your consultation so you can get more precise estimates.
Online workshops and classes
Ever wanted to learn how to install tile flooring, or repair your drywall? Home Depot's online workshops can teach you how to do these things, and a wide variety of other skills that are handy for maintaining your home. The basics of painting a room and replacing a light fixture are explored in detail, as are the best methods for removing popcorn ceilings. You can register for the store's upcoming livestreams online, or watch on-demand workshops by signing up for a free account. Many quick DIY topics are covered in 15 minutes or less.
Free visualization tools
If you're shopping for paint, or in the market for buying new floors, check out the products on Home Depot's website with the Visualizer Enabled tag. When you click on these items, there's a little button below the product images that says "see this in my room." If you click on it and upload a photo of your space, you can get a look at what your room will look like with the new color or surface material in it. The visualization tools don't even require a Home Depot account to use.
In-store workshops for kids
Kids between the ages of 5 and 12 can learn a neat DIY or two for free thanks to the in-store workshops Home Depot puts on. These events are held on the first Saturday of each month, and run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No need to stay for this entire window, though; the workshop kits the events revolve around usually take about 30 minutes to assemble. Parents can register for these workshops online, and all materials and necessary tools are included free of charge. Finished projects can be taken home.
Wood cutting
When you buy wood at Home Depot, you can get it cut for free before you head home. There's usually a limit on the number of free cuts, however, and that limit appears to vary from store to store. A small per-cut fee applies if you go beyond your store's free allowance, but it's usually $1 or less. Make sure to have specific measurements before heading to the store. Note that Home Depot doesn't do angled or curved cuts — you have to use your own tools to get these done.
Flooring measurement and carpet samples
Ready to install new carpeting or wood floors in your home? You need precise measurements of your space to know exactly how much material you need to buy, and how much it's going to cost. Luckily, Home Depot can send someone over to gather these measurements for free so you don't have to worry about getting them perfectly right yourself. You can schedule this service online. When you do, you can get Home Depot to ship you some free carpet samples. It's an opportunity to get a closer look at a rising carpet floor trend that's adding contrast to homes.
Curbside pickup service
Home Depot carries a ton of items that are eligible for free curbside pickup. You get an email or text when your order is ready (this usually takes a couple of hours), and from there, all you have to do is check in at the parking lot between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. using the Home Depot app. This is a great free service for anyone who wants a little extra help with lifting heavier, oversized goods. If you're just picking up something small, you could have your order sent to a pickup locker that's just inside the store instead.
Replacements for plants
You can return any of the plants you buy at Home Depot and get free replacements for them up to 90 days after purchase, though perennials, trees, roses, and shrubs come with a 365-day return policy instead. If you bought one of these and it's just not growing, turn it into store credit and get something a bit greener. The garden section should have all sorts of low-maintenance indoor plants that don't require a green thumb to grow.
Color swatches and paint stir sticks
Color swatch cards are must-grab freebies from Home Depot for anyone repainting their space. Simply hold them up to get a better look at how specific shades interact with your furnishings and flooring, as well as the natural light in your home. You can also get free paint stir sticks from the same department, which is handy since they're essential for this sort of project. Note that actual sample paints from Home Depot do come with a small price tag attached — only the paper samples are free.
Red safety flags for oversized loads
If you're planning to transport large items that stick out of the back of your car or truck, you can get some free red safety flags for the load by asking one of Home Depot's employees for them. These are a must for products such as long pieces of lumber or big outdoor umbrellas. They help ensure that other drivers keep a safe distance from your vehicle. You could give the flags a second life later on by turning them into temporary property markers, or by using them to zone off renovation work.
Online guides and resources
If you don't feel like sitting through one of Home Depot's virtual workshops, the store's website also has lots of free written resources for homeowners and renters. They cover a huge variety of topics; you can find lists about the best power tools to buy, articles with tips for planting veggies, and fun ideas for putting together a Halloween decor display. There are also online project calculator tools you can take advantage of to give you a rough estimate for decking, cabinets, and fencing.