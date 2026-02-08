The Rising Carpet Floor Trend That's Adding So Much Contrast To Homes

Despite carpet's possible disadvantages, it often has an unfair reputation for being dirty and cheap compared with luxury flooring options. At the same time, it's undoubtedly more comfortable to walk and play on. Rather than choosing any old carpeting, though, consider this your invitation to try something more stylish than builder-grade or monochromatic carpets. It turns out that patterned carpets are trending because of their artistic qualities, which designers believe can add both contrast and character to homes of all styles.

It appears that interior designers are largely in support of patterned carpeting as a way to break the once-popular minimalist flooring mold. As designer Jenna Gross of Colordrunk Designs told Martha Stewart in 2025, "I'm seeing a huge return to color and pattern!" Examples of this trend include carpets with flowers, stripes, animal prints, and even plaid carpeting. Designer Lorna Haigh with Alternative Flooring told Homes & Gardens, "In the right hands, patterned carpet designs are akin to introducing a work of art into a room and setting a strong design tone." To that end, Crucial Trading Carpets' Design Manager Claire Kimble also told Living Etc. that "Bringing color within carpet and rugs into our homes uses the floor as a decorative platform that reflects feelings and who we are." Carpet can be more than just flooring — it can even take center stage in your home's design.