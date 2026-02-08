The Rising Carpet Floor Trend That's Adding So Much Contrast To Homes
Despite carpet's possible disadvantages, it often has an unfair reputation for being dirty and cheap compared with luxury flooring options. At the same time, it's undoubtedly more comfortable to walk and play on. Rather than choosing any old carpeting, though, consider this your invitation to try something more stylish than builder-grade or monochromatic carpets. It turns out that patterned carpets are trending because of their artistic qualities, which designers believe can add both contrast and character to homes of all styles.
It appears that interior designers are largely in support of patterned carpeting as a way to break the once-popular minimalist flooring mold. As designer Jenna Gross of Colordrunk Designs told Martha Stewart in 2025, "I'm seeing a huge return to color and pattern!" Examples of this trend include carpets with flowers, stripes, animal prints, and even plaid carpeting. Designer Lorna Haigh with Alternative Flooring told Homes & Gardens, "In the right hands, patterned carpet designs are akin to introducing a work of art into a room and setting a strong design tone." To that end, Crucial Trading Carpets' Design Manager Claire Kimble also told Living Etc. that "Bringing color within carpet and rugs into our homes uses the floor as a decorative platform that reflects feelings and who we are." Carpet can be more than just flooring — it can even take center stage in your home's design.
Tips for incorporating patterned carpets in your own home
Installing patterned carpets is a bold decision that requires careful consideration of your home's overall design. A larger room can benefit from subtler prints so the floor doesn't become too busy or overwhelming. Some examples include subtle crosshatching, a basket weave design, or tone-on-tone florals. "It makes the carpeting feel purposefully selected and adds that bit of dimension while still keeping the coziness we love carpeting for," Kelsey Fischer, an interior designer with Havenly, explained. If you love color and aren't afraid to experiment, you can go bolder with different prints and colors in smaller spaces like bedrooms and offices.
Also, if you're worried about the future ROI of this type of flooring, it's important to consider how long you plan on being in your current home. According to Realtor.com, carpet carries a nominal 25% to 40% ROI, which means it could potentially be a flooring material that lowers the value of your home. While most buyers prefer wood or LVP, some like to see carpeting in private areas of the home, such as bedrooms. In that case, they're more open to them if they look new, well taken car of, and clean, so a new patterned carpet should fit that bill. If you're worried about limiting your buying pool, you can even try out the patterned carpet trend in only a few rooms rather than your entire house. Aside from patterns, there are other carpet color ideas to elevate your flooring to consider as well.