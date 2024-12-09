Outdated Flooring Materials That Are Lowering The Value Of Your Home

A newly installed carpet can feel fresh, but carpeting has one of the least reliable ROIs for homeowners because it is perceived as dirty and more difficult to maintain. Brightly colored, trendy, or shaggy-textured carpets may lower your home value even further, as well as those that have succumbed to damage from pets, old stains, or smoke. What's more, carpeting is more difficult to clean compared with wood and other hard floorings. The fibrous materials can trap dust, pet dander, and dirt, which can make carpets and automatic turnoff for people with allergies.

Despite its shortcomings, carpeting still makes up nearly half of the flooring market in the U.S. This may be attributed to a few factors. First, while carpeting can be a turn-off in common areas of a home, there are homeowners who still may prefer having carpet in bedrooms. Lower-end carpeting can also be affordable and easy to swap out in rental homes. Some homeowners also like carpeting on second-floor rooms to help muffle out noise.

If you are getting ready to sell your home with old, smelly carpet — and cannot afford to install a different type of flooring — a nice quick fix would be replacing them wtih clean, neutral colored carpet. You may also consider higher quality carpeting for high-traffic use as a way to appeal to buyers. With that said, new carpet may not necessarily increase your home's value on paper, and in the end, you may not make any extra profit. All in all, just know that carpet a generally unpopular flooring material.