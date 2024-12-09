Outdated Flooring Materials That Are Lowering The Value Of Your Home
Flooring is one of the most customizable ways to make your home feel like it's truly your own. Still, unless you've firmly decided that you're in your forever home, it's also important to consider the potential return on investment (ROI) — that is, the estimated percentage of profit you may gain from spending money on a home project versus the amount it can add to your home's value. And the floor material plays a big part in that. For example, wood flooring still remains popular among prospective buyers, and it tends to have a higher ROI for sellers.
The estimated ROI of flooring is, admittedly, always in flux based on markets and what may be in style. Trends aside, though, there are some flooring materials that are considered outdated enough that you're best avoiding them. Additionally, while materials like luxury vinyl and laminate continue to be appealing on a broad scale, there are still some caveats to consider with these flooring materials. Know your materials, know the pros and cons, and make smart decisions accordingly.
Older laminate is far less superior to modern laminate flooring
Laminate flooring was first seen in American homes in the 1970s, and it's been a popular option ever since then due to its affordability and durability. This makes it a particularly appealing choice in high-traffic spaces such as kitchens and living rooms. If you're hoping to get a higher ROI for a home with laminate flooring, though, any possible profit at selling time could depend on whether it's an older or newer style. That's due to the fact that laminate flooring from decades ago is known for being much cheaper in quality and aesthetics. On top of that, if your laminate floor is cracked, that's likely to decrease your home value.
Laminate has improved dramatically since the mid-1990s. These days, if you're particularly handy, you may even be able to install the flooring yourself. Newer types of laminate are appealing to homeowners because of it looks like hardwood but is much more affordable. Both homeowners and potential buyers alike will also appreciate that, unlike hardwood, laminate is not as prone to scratching and other damages from everyday activities. This is thanks to the four-layered structure of laminate, which also includes an aluminum oxide-containing top layer that helps repel scratches, as well as stains and fading from the sun. If you do not maintain laminate, though, this can be a turnoff for potential home buyers. Whether laminate is impacting your home value boils down to its age, condition, and strategic placement.
Carpeted homes are generally unappealing to buyers
A newly installed carpet can feel fresh, but carpeting has one of the least reliable ROIs for homeowners because it is perceived as dirty and more difficult to maintain. Brightly colored, trendy, or shaggy-textured carpets may lower your home value even further, as well as those that have succumbed to damage from pets, old stains, or smoke. What's more, carpeting is more difficult to clean compared with wood and other hard floorings. The fibrous materials can trap dust, pet dander, and dirt, which can make carpets and automatic turnoff for people with allergies.
Despite its shortcomings, carpeting still makes up nearly half of the flooring market in the U.S. This may be attributed to a few factors. First, while carpeting can be a turn-off in common areas of a home, there are homeowners who still may prefer having carpet in bedrooms. Lower-end carpeting can also be affordable and easy to swap out in rental homes. Some homeowners also like carpeting on second-floor rooms to help muffle out noise.
If you are getting ready to sell your home with old, smelly carpet — and cannot afford to install a different type of flooring — a nice quick fix would be replacing them wtih clean, neutral colored carpet. You may also consider higher quality carpeting for high-traffic use as a way to appeal to buyers. With that said, new carpet may not necessarily increase your home's value on paper, and in the end, you may not make any extra profit. All in all, just know that carpet a generally unpopular flooring material.
Vinyl floors do not generally increase a home's value
Vinyl flooring is a good selection for homeowners who are looking to replace their floors without expecting a high ROI, if any. While vinyl itself is perhaps more comfortable to walk on than wood floors, and is durable overall, buyers typically don't consider this type of flooring luxurious enough to put down a high offer on a home. Lower-quality, older vinyl floors might even lower your home's value because of their appearance. Some buyers also have environmental and health concerns about vinyl, due to its reputation for high volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.
Unless you are quickly trying to cover up a severely damaged floor on a budget, vinyl flooring likely will not do anything to increase your home's value. While more affordable, this material is not very durable or long-lasting. For a better ROI, consider luxury vinyl planks instead. If you do decide to go with vinyl flooring because you need to replace severely damaged existing floors on a budget, consider options labeled as stain-resistant and low-VOC. Thicker vinyl floors can also be slightly more desirable to prospective buyers in terms of noise resistance and overall comfort.
Custom tile floors don't guarantee a high ROI
Tile flooring remains popular among buyers, so it can be tempting to take this a step further with custom-made versions. Custom tile flooring is marketed as a way to add character to your home. These can be hand-painted, or have other unique design elements that may be appealing in common areas in your home as a way to make a statement. Still, it's also among some of the most expensive flooring options that may not be worth the money when it comes time to sell your home. While considered luxurious and may be appealing in a higher-end market, not all prospective buyers may appreciate the style. Also, tile made from porcelain or ceramic materials may be more prone to cracks, which can then lead to problems with resale value.
Instead of custom tile flooring, you may consider tiles of a ceramic or porcelain material in a more neutral color. In general, these flooring materials have a mid ROI, and are both aesthetically appealing and water-resistant. This can make tiled flooring especially appealing in water spill-prone areas, such as bathrooms and kitchens. Since tile can break easily, though, it's a good idea to have extras on hand — that makes it simpler should you need to replace a section of your floor at some point. Another consideration is if you have tile floors that have been in place since before 1981, as there could be asbestos concerns. You may need a professional flooring replacement before getting ready to sell, in such cases.
Linoleum floors have the lowest ROI
Linoleum is primarily sought for its affordability and ease of installation. These types of floors are also considered eco-friendly, thanks to their makeup of a combination of linseed oil, cork, limestone, and other natural materials. Modern linoleum flooring is said to last up to 40 years with proper care. There's just one problem: Prospective buyers may consider these floors cheap-looking, and perhaps reminiscent of a grade school or daycare environment. They are also more prone to furniture damage than other flooring materials, which can become problematic in terms of natural wear-and-tear. Overall, linoleum has among the worst ROIs for homeowners.
If you already have older linoleum flooring and are looking to sell your home, you might consider replacing it with a different material. On the other hand, if you need to replace your floors on a budget and do not plan on selling in the near future, linoleum can still be an option. Proper care and maintenance can go a long way in maintaining these floors. This includes promptly cleaning up spills and periodic sealing.