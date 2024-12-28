Disadvantages Of Installing Carpet You Probably Hadn't Considered

Before the mid-20th century, wall-to-wall carpeting was a luxury reserved for the very wealthy. By the 1950s, carpeting became attainable for middle-class families, and wall-to-wall carpeting became the norm. The '60s and '70s saw carpet's heyday, including the shag carpet craze and — gag — carpet in bathrooms. After that, however, carpet has been on a slow decline.

By the mid-2000s, most homes were limiting carpet to certain room such as bedrooms, playrooms, and dens. According to Floor Covering News, there were around half as many carpet installations in 2022 than in 2012, with carpet now covering around 35% of a home's floors, down from 65% in the previous decade.

Carpet's popularity decline is not only due to changing decor trends, but also a laundry list of practical disadvantages. When compared with other flooring types, such as hardwood, tile, and laminate, carpet requires more maintenance, has a shorter lifespan, and can devalue your home when it comes time to sell. It even comes with environmental and health concerns. There are many facts to consider before installing new carpet in your home.