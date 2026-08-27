Can You Add Dawn Dish Soap To Laundry?

It's a standard comedy gag in movies and sitcoms: The hapless protagonist pours dish soap into the washing machine and walks away, only to return to an overflowing, sudsy disaster. Bubbles are everywhere, and chaos ensues. Adding a dish soap like Dawn to your laundry has been making the rounds on the internet as a clever cleaning hack. And technically, yes, you can add Dawn dish soap to your laundry. But just because you can, doesn't necessarily mean you should.

Washers are made for laundry detergent, developed to handle the subtle suds from traditional detergents. None of the best (or worst) washing machine brands actively recommend adding dish soap to their washing machines. That's because the abundance of suds isn't just a comedy routine. Dish soap is made to create bubbles that fight grease and remove tough food stains. Laundry detergent is made to be less sudsy, anticipating the large agitation and movement of the washing machine. It's also designed to treat and protect a variety of fabrics. While dish soap can treat small stains on clothing, it can cause a load of clothing to become stiff or rough.

Dish soap can actually damage your washing machine, even if you take steps to prolong the life of your washing machine with regular maintenance. Bubbles can build up inside the drum, causing an odor, and the overflow of suds can damage interior equipment like the pump and drain. Using a tiny amount of Dawn dish soap once or twice should not harm the washer, but prolonged use might.