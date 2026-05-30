How Long Should A Washing Machine Really Last? An Appliance Expert Explains

A washing machine is a significant investment. After all, you'd be spending anywhere between hundreds to thousands of dollars on a new one. And the overall cost will be higher if you go for a matching dryer. Considering this, you'd want the appliance to last you at least 10 years on average. But do these devices really last that long? We asked Steve Schmahl, a virtual appliance expert at American Home Shield, for his opinion on the matter. In an exclusive sit-down with Hunker, he reveals, "The lifespan of a washing machine depends on how frequently it's used and how well it's maintained. Machines that run more loads will naturally wear out sooner, and consistently overloading the washer accelerates that wear even more."

When prompted to share a figure, our appliance expert says, "Some manufacturers estimate a lifespan of 5 to 8 years under typical household use, but heavy or improper use can shorten that range." And even if you maintain it well, there's a good chance your machine will start breaking down and require expensive repairs or replacements (the actual cost will depend on its warranty policy) post this period. But this will also depend on your washer's style since not all kinds of machines have the same longevity period, notes our expert.

"Front-load washers generally have a longer lifespan than top-load models, but durability varies among top loaders," he illustrates. So, there's no need for you to regret buying a top-load washer just yet. Moreover, he comments that commercial-grade washers are "sturdier and typically longer-lasting than standard residential units." Given this, it's not surprising that laundromat washing machines withstand years (think 10 to 15) of heavy use.