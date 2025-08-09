Why You Might Regret Buying A Top-Load Washer

Bucking the received wisdom about appliances might be harder than switching sports team alliances, but it is possible. You've probably been told all your life a few pieces of information about washing machines, for example, and those things haven't necessarily been true since the 1990s: Top-loading washers get clothes cleaner, they say, but front-loaders make your clothes last longer. But while both front- and top-loading washers are being continuously improved to address such shortcomings, there are a few negatives about top-loading washing machines that you might want to consider carefully.

Although they tend to win these debates, front-loading washers have issues that might give you pause, and many of the previous problems of top-loaders have been addressed. For example, newer agitator-free top-loading washers (or those with removable agitators) are now, like front-loaders, gentle on fabrics. But top-loading machines have unavoidable structural issues that can't be (or at least haven't yet been) engineered around: They're awkward to unload, take up more space, and use more energy and water than their front-loading cousins, and so far there's not much that can be done about it.

But remember that you're probably not an average user, and you should shop for your own particular needs. For example, if you have the height and wingspan of a pro basketball player, reaching into a top-loader might not be a big deal. But for most of us, the trouble with top-loaders is real.