Unreliable Washing Machine Brands To Avoid And The Best Options Worth Exploring
There are many factors you should think about when it comes to choosing a washer and dryer for your home. From space considerations, capacity size, and orientation of loading (whether top or front), there's plenty to research when committing to such a major appliance. However, one of the biggest things to consider when it comes such machines is actually the manufacturer and company of the appliance itself.
The internet is filled with opinions on which washer companies have the best customer service, longest-lasting products, and most reliable and efficient appliances. At the same time, there are plenty of companies that are commonly cited among homeowners as consistently problematic, whether that means the machines don't last very long or customer care is nonexistent when you encounter a problem. Getting a new washing machine is no small task. Given the potential price tag and how central this machine is to getting through chores, it's important for potential customers to make sure the company you choose will deliver a quality product and experience. And we've gathered some customer data for you to help you in your choices!
GE has seriously mixed reviews
Among the more finicky machines on the market, GE's washers routinely exhibit some operational hiccups, primarily electronic issues. Though GE has a reputation for reliability, some of their machines are notorious for electronic control board challenges, to the point where various appliance outlets have written guides on how to reset GE machines. While many models of GE washers consistently boast, on average, more than 4/5 stars on the websites of retailers like Lowe's, social media users argue that the $600 to $1,000 price tag doesn't feel warranted.
One Reddit user regales the internet with their GE washing machine horror story. After purchasing an expensive and high-end GE washer and using it for less than three years, it mysteriously stopped spinning the water at the end of its rinse cycle. After many DIY attempts, they called for a repair, but all of the technicians echoed the same sentiment: this was a strange, and hard-to-diagnose problem. They were better off getting a new machine. Even though there were some solutions offered by other Redditers, users commented that their GE machines also stopped running only after a few years.
The flaw was likely a commonly-reported glitch with GE's appliance control boards. GE's washing machine control board issue is so well-known that many appliance repair blogs even feature guides on how to reset electronic boards on GE appliances. This problem can cause the machine to stop suddenly in the middle of a wash, as the control board regulates the timing of cycles.
Speed Queens rule the reviews
Speed Queen is applauded for their machines' performance and longevity. Since 1908, Speed Queen has built utilitarian laundry machines, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down anytime soon. On the Reddit thread, r/BuyItForLife, user KaiBird asked specifically: "Speed Queen Washers; are they worth it?" to which many users replied with glowing reviews. One user commented that their family has had their Speed Queen for a decade, and never made any service calls. When they had asked their repairman which brand he was never called for, he emphatically responded with Speed Queen.
Regarded by industry professionals as one of the top-rated and most durable washing machines on today's market, users consistently highlight a few key hallmarks. First, users love how thorough the machines are in their washing and drying; large loads like oversized comforters can be laundered easily. Customers also feel like the price tag is worth it. At around $1,600 for the base model, it's not the cheapest on the market, but you likely won't have to buy another washer anytime soon, like with some of the less well-reviewed brands.
The biggest downside that users pointed out, though was that Speed Queen does tend to use much more water than other companies, which was a major issue for those who like eco-friendly settings on their machines. Despite this, Speed Queen ranked number four for overall best top loading washing machine by YouTube content creators Ben's Appliances and Junk. With its longevity, dependability, and simplicity, Speed Queen is a standout contender.
Samsung units don't last
There isn't a company that comes up more than Samsung when naming washing machine brands to avoid at all costs. Across social media, former users lament how flimsy Samsung machines are, with many breaking within only a couple of years of purchase. This sentiment is so widely represented online that there is an entire, well-commented thread on Subreddit r/homeowners entitled: "Are Samsung washer & dryers THAT bad?"
While some users on the thread offered up anecdotes of Samsung washer/dryer sets lasting for many years, even more than a decade, many passionately pleaded their case to stay away. "DON'T DO IT," user Warm-Scientist9956 emphatically warns, explaining that their set broke down while the machines were still under warranty, however, it was an incredible pain to get in touch with the company. They had it fixed, and sadly it broke down again — all within 18 months of ownership. YouTube is equally rife with videos of exasperated customers troubleshooting their Samsung washers — and appliance professionals offering solutions (one of which is to not buy a Samsung washer in the first place).
Experts seemingly agree with the internet's assessment that Samsung are among the least reliable machines. Most models from the company tend to score consistently low in rankings from tech and appliance publications, which cite machine failure as one of the biggest reasons to avoid them. Sadly, many of these lower performing models tend to be the most budget-friendly, ranging from around $550 to $900. Perhaps this is a case of you get what you pay for. As a note, if you do experience a machine failure, Samsung or not, remember to safely dispose of your appliance so it doesn't come back to haunt you later.
LG impresses users
LG is consistently regarded as one of the best appliance brands for every home utility, not just for washers and dryers. On Subreddit r/BuyItForLife, Defiant_Fix8658 asked which new washing machine would, in fact, last a lifetime. After compiling and collating comments from hundreds of users, this user came to a decision, and an LG model was at the top of the list. Its consistent and reliable performance and efficient work made the company a top contender.
Other Redditers noted just how long their LG machines lasted as well. One user saluted their 11-year old LG washer, having survived two busy parents, three children, a cat, and a dog (the user disclosed the family did close to 15 loads of laundry a week). In the collated ratings of YouTube channel Bens Appliances and Junk', LG models represent the three best top-loading machines on the market, with two other models coming in fifth and sixth. LG also had the top four best front-loading machines in the same research as well. With stackable machines clocking in at around $2,000 for some models and side-by-side machines hovering around $800 to $1,200, it appears LG is money well spent for consistent performance, reliability, and longevity.
How did we determine these washing machine rankings?
Compiling data from reviews found on YouTube and cross-referencing them with real-life stories from other social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook, we chose our worst washing machines based on common negative experiences users had from each company, whether that was a poor product or not-so-pleasant customer service. At the same time, the best washing machines we chose were recurring standouts based on consumer stories on the same social media sites and reviews found on respective product pages from outlets. When comparing all of the above, there were several obvious standouts for both the best and the worst categories when it came to washing machine choices.