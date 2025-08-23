Unreliable Washing Machine Brands To Avoid And The Best Options Worth Exploring

Among the more finicky machines on the market, GE's washers routinely exhibit some operational hiccups, primarily electronic issues. Though GE has a reputation for reliability, some of their machines are notorious for electronic control board challenges, to the point where various appliance outlets have written guides on how to reset GE machines. While many models of GE washers consistently boast, on average, more than 4/5 stars on the websites of retailers like Lowe's, social media users argue that the $600 to $1,000 price tag doesn't feel warranted.

One Reddit user regales the internet with their GE washing machine horror story. After purchasing an expensive and high-end GE washer and using it for less than three years, it mysteriously stopped spinning the water at the end of its rinse cycle. After many DIY attempts, they called for a repair, but all of the technicians echoed the same sentiment: this was a strange, and hard-to-diagnose problem. They were better off getting a new machine. Even though there were some solutions offered by other Redditers, users commented that their GE machines also stopped running only after a few years.

The flaw was likely a commonly-reported glitch with GE's appliance control boards. GE's washing machine control board issue is so well-known that many appliance repair blogs even feature guides on how to reset electronic boards on GE appliances. This problem can cause the machine to stop suddenly in the middle of a wash, as the control board regulates the timing of cycles.