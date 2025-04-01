The Best Way To Safely Get Rid Of Large Appliances That You No Longer Need

Your old appliance is dead to you. You've killed it. You've done it in spirit, if not literally. It's time to get rid of that bulky dinosaur, but as much as you stare it down and try to talk it into getting rid of itself, you're not happy with the idea of having to pay money to your local landfill for the luxury of getting rid of it. You're thinking there must be a better way.

To be fair, we've all seen refrigerators converted into wine cellars, root cellars, bookshelves, dog houses, and even a couch. But alas, you can't recover all of the creative effort you put into getting rid of large appliances in such a manner, and maybe you want some tips on more conventional recycling solutions that — hopefully — cost less. That's why Hunker spoke with Garret Bergstrom, a Licensed Appliance Repair Technician at Frontdoor, about the challenges of safely ridding yourself of large appliances that you no longer need, and he explained that the process and prices vary by appliance. Disposing of refrigerators, in particular, can be tricky. "Anything with refrigerant will be harder to dispose of or may cost more money," Bergstrom said, "because the refrigerant and compressor oil must be recovered correctly."

Even with refrigerators, though, there are often plenty of options that don't require fees, and per Bergstrom, the biggest misconception people have about appliance disposal is that there's no way around landfill fees. In fact, there are a few crafty solutions.