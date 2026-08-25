Turn An Old Food Container Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Clever DIY
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Baskets and bins are helpful when it comes to corralling small countertop items. And if they're pretty too, well, that's even better! There's no rule that you have to grab one from the store if you prefer to take a more creative route. Just reach for an old food container. While its job typically ends after the last morsels are gone, a plastic tub (such as for ice cream), can be transformed into a chic storage box for your counter. YouTuber Camelia DIY is behind the clever project, which uses materials like skewers and jute twine to give a container a woven appearance. There's lots of fabric, cardboard, rope, and hot glue involved, too.
In order to achieve results like the DIYer, grab a plastic food container that's rectangular-shaped (like an oversized butter tub). However, you could also try using a circular version if you prefer a different look. You'll need one that's large enough to hold your countertop items inside, whether they're hair accessories, bar tools, or even random mementos. For those that don't make the cut, there are other brilliant ways to reuse plastic containers around the house, allowing you to save additional ones from being tossed. Just make sure to wash your container really well before starting.
How to make a charming storage box out of a leftover food container
The goal of the project is to give a container an unrecognizable makeover. As Camelia DIY demonstrated, start by covering the outside with thin fabric. Next, cut a piece of cardboard that's the same size as the bottom of the container and glue it on to give the container more support, and cover it with fabric as well. Here's where the biggest change comes in. Take your twine, similar to PerkDecor Natural Jute Twine, and cut strands that are several inches longer than the container's perimeter. You'll need enough strands to cover the outside.
Glue the ends of the strings in a row on the side of the container. Now, weave a skewer (like one of HOPELF Natural Bamboo Skewers) through sections of twine. Glue it in place. Repeat the method, working the string around the container and keeping the skewers about an inch or two apart. Once the outside is fully covered, the container should resemble a woven basket. Snip off the ends of the skewers. Then, attach a piece of rope around the box (near the bottom) to make it look more polished.
Continue upgrading the container by lining it with fabric and creating a lid out of fabric-covered cardboard. Glue on more strands of rope (or ribbon) for decorative touches. If you'd like, complete the box by attaching beads, buttons, artificial flowers, or a tassel. That's part of the DIY's beauty: there are so many ways to customize it. Place your stylish storage box on a kitchen or bathroom countertop to hold loose items that need a home. But if that's not enough, you could always upcycle old glass jars into stunning countertop storage, too.