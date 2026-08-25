Turn An Old Food Container Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Clever DIY

The goal of the project is to give a container an unrecognizable makeover. As Camelia DIY demonstrated, start by covering the outside with thin fabric. Next, cut a piece of cardboard that's the same size as the bottom of the container and glue it on to give the container more support, and cover it with fabric as well. Here's where the biggest change comes in. Take your twine, similar to PerkDecor Natural Jute Twine, and cut strands that are several inches longer than the container's perimeter. You'll need enough strands to cover the outside.

Glue the ends of the strings in a row on the side of the container. Now, weave a skewer (like one of HOPELF Natural Bamboo Skewers) through sections of twine. Glue it in place. Repeat the method, working the string around the container and keeping the skewers about an inch or two apart. Once the outside is fully covered, the container should resemble a woven basket. Snip off the ends of the skewers. Then, attach a piece of rope around the box (near the bottom) to make it look more polished.

Continue upgrading the container by lining it with fabric and creating a lid out of fabric-covered cardboard. Glue on more strands of rope (or ribbon) for decorative touches. If you'd like, complete the box by attaching beads, buttons, artificial flowers, or a tassel. That's part of the DIY's beauty: there are so many ways to customize it. Place your stylish storage box on a kitchen or bathroom countertop to hold loose items that need a home. But if that's not enough, you could always upcycle old glass jars into stunning countertop storage, too.