Upcycle Old Glass Jars Into Stunning Countertop Storage With Vintage Charm

Are you tired of old glass jars crowding the back of your kitchen cupboards? Instead of using up your storage space to save the jars, you can repurpose the glass containers to create more countertop storage. In a helpful YouTube tutorial, creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz details a brilliant way to transform an old jar into beautiful countertop decor with vintage charm. By painting the jar and decorating with transfers, the YouTuber made a gorgeous container that adds a pop of personality. She also glued buttons, beads, twine, and a small lace doily onto the jar to get that classic, vintage aesthetic. Without breaking your budget, this DIY will add usable decor and a little extra storage to your space.

Reusing glass jars allows you to spruce up and organize your countertops at the same time, making this project both functional and stylish. While this version calls for an old food jar, and you could use old pickle jars to DIY cute countertop storage as well. Yılmaz decided to forgo the lid in order to hold tall, delicate makeup brushes. This is also a great DIY to store frequently-used cooking utensils by your stove. If you prefer sealed storage, paint the lid of the jar as well. This would work wonderfully for cotton balls or swabs in the bathroom. Alternatively, this adorable container could stash tea bags in the kitchen or other loose items like cupcake liners or toothpicks.