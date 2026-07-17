Use Old Pickle Jars To DIY Cute Countertop Storage

That old pickle jar in the back of your fridge probably has more potential than you're giving it credit for. These glass food jars with tight lids can be so versatile after the pickles are all gone, and they're perfect for messy countertops in any room. If you're in need of a quick and inexpensive storage solution, a simple pickle jar will hide your clutter in plain sight. On TikTok, DIYer our_upcycled_life showed off her unique method for dressing up the basic glass that's perfect for transforming pickle jars into chic countertop decor and storage. With a bit of paint, Mod Podge, and decorative napkins, she used a decoupage method to add fun phrases on the front of pickle jars.

While the original DIYer's pickle jar storage features words, you could incorporate a different design. Using napkins or any thin paper with images or patterns will work well to customize this project. Though clear storage jars are sleek and modern, this farmhouse chic painted jar conceals its contents for a tidy look in your kitchen or bathroom.

The DIYer placed imitation greenery in her jars, but they work wonderfully as catch-all containers, or to stash small odds and ends. Depending on the size of your pickle jar, it could be better utilized for larger or smaller items. Big jars are great for kitchen storage and could create a convenient spot for coffee pods or dry goods. In the bathroom, small jars are perfect for supplies like cotton swabs.