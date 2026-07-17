Use Old Pickle Jars To DIY Cute Countertop Storage
That old pickle jar in the back of your fridge probably has more potential than you're giving it credit for. These glass food jars with tight lids can be so versatile after the pickles are all gone, and they're perfect for messy countertops in any room. If you're in need of a quick and inexpensive storage solution, a simple pickle jar will hide your clutter in plain sight. On TikTok, DIYer our_upcycled_life showed off her unique method for dressing up the basic glass that's perfect for transforming pickle jars into chic countertop decor and storage. With a bit of paint, Mod Podge, and decorative napkins, she used a decoupage method to add fun phrases on the front of pickle jars.
While the original DIYer's pickle jar storage features words, you could incorporate a different design. Using napkins or any thin paper with images or patterns will work well to customize this project. Though clear storage jars are sleek and modern, this farmhouse chic painted jar conceals its contents for a tidy look in your kitchen or bathroom.
The DIYer placed imitation greenery in her jars, but they work wonderfully as catch-all containers, or to stash small odds and ends. Depending on the size of your pickle jar, it could be better utilized for larger or smaller items. Big jars are great for kitchen storage and could create a convenient spot for coffee pods or dry goods. In the bathroom, small jars are perfect for supplies like cotton swabs.
Creating functional storage decor with an empty pickle jar
Because the scent of pickle juice can linger, it's crucial to wash the jar well and check if it still smells. As you're scrubbing, remove the sticker from the glass. Now, you'll be able to transform old pickle jars into countertop storage in a few easy steps. Start by painting the entire jar a solid color. The TikToker used white paint, which helps the black lettering of her napkins stick out, but you could apply any color that complements the design for your decoupage. Paint the lid as well, so that it hides the pickle logo and matches your jar. Once the glass is dry, add your decoupage designs.
@our_upcycled_life
Save those pickle glass jars 🥒#recycling #repurpose #pickles #diyproject #upcycler #modpodge
Paint Mod Podge onto your jar where you want the decal. To make the process of transferring the images onto the glass easier, the DIYer set her cut-out piece of napkin face down on a plastic page protector. After dampening the paper, she laid the page protector over the jar, pressing and smoothing the napkin piece into the wet Mod Podge. Once you take off the plastic, the words or picture from the paper will be stuck to your glass. Brush on more Mod Podge to seal your jar and ensure the design stays in place. Start using your jar as is to keep countertops clutter free with this simple DIY, or tie a cute ribbon or jute around the jar or onto the lid.