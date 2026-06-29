Transform Old Pickle Jars Into High-End Countertop Storage In A Few Easy Steps

Whether in your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen, little odds and ends tend to pile up. It may be a collection of makeup brushes cluttering your vanity or various cooking utensils rattling around a drawer. While you can always buy pretty storage containers to organize your space and make your countertops look appealing, a much more affordable solution is probably lurking in the back of your fridge — a pickle jar.

Once you've eaten the last pickle and have drained out the brine (don't toss it — it can double as a natural de-icer in the winter), save the jar. With a bit of decoupage glue, some craft paint, and a patterned paper napkin, you can transform an empty pickle jar into a pretty countertop storage container.

The wide mouth of a pickle jar makes it an ideal option for countertop storage. Just make sure to give the jar a good cleaning, to get the pickle smell out, and to remove the paper label from the outside. While you won't need the lid to store brushes or utensils in the jar, it can come in handy if you want to place smaller objects, such as rubber bands or coins, inside. You can either paint or decoupage the lid to match the jar. A pickle jar might be the most fun, but you can use other jar types as well, such as empty glass peanut butter jars, large jam jars, or pasta sauce jars.