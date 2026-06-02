Transform An Old Vase And Napkin Into A Beautiful Home Decor Piece In Minutes

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Whether you like to display artificial or real cut flowers around your home, the vase you house them in will have a considerable impact on your arrangement's aesthetic appeal. Given their importance, you'd naturally want to pick pretty holders for your blooms. However, if yours are looking old and outdated, you don't necessarily have to spend money on new ones. Nor do you have to settle for basic ones you got from your local Dollar Tree or thrift store. You just need to decoupage a few decorative napkins onto the surface to turn your old vase into a gorgeous decor piece in minutes.

This way, you can give your boring or stained vase a new lease on life and gain a new decor item without spending a lot. Talk about a win-win! Plus, you'll be free to customize it the way you like, so you can ensure it matches or, at least, complements your overall design scheme. For example, it can look like a modern chinoiserie piece if you want something elegant and fancy. Then again, it can also look rustic or minimalist, depending on the napkin's pattern.

Bonus advantage: You can readily find most supplies at home. Besides an old vase, you'll need about two or three decorative napkins (depending on how big or small the holder is), some acrylic paint in a color of your choosing, a foam paint brush (a clean sponge works, too), Mod Podge, a brush to apply glue, and your craft scissors to get started. But before you begin, don't forget to give your vase a soapy water bath to remove any stuck-on debris and dust. Alternatively, wipe it down with an all-purpose cleaner.