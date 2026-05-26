Turn A Thrift Store Vase Into A Gorgeous Decor Piece In Minutes

Vases are common thrift store finds that you typically purchase for displaying blooms. But who's to say the flowers have to actually go inside of the vase? The DIYer from the littlepettittpad TikTok channel showed an easy way to think outside of the box with these items. In practically no time, you can give a vase a charming upgrade by decorating the outer glass with floral stems. But it doesn't end there. How it turns even more into a beautiful centerpiece is by using the inside for a candle. The end result would be perfect for livening up a dining room table when guests come over, or simply to brighten up an everyday counter.

You don't need much to make this DIY flower candle holder. For starters, you'll need to take a trip to the thrift store to pick out a clear glass vase. Consider keeping it basic so that the flowers and greenery on the outside can be what shines. You'll also want it to be large enough to house a battery-operated pillar candle. However, if the vase is on the smaller side, you could always use a tealight instead. If you plan on getting your candle from the thrift store as well, it'll give you the opportunity to check that it fits.

Each vase you put together will require a handful of floral stems. They can be either real or artificial, with the latter giving you a longer-lasting piece of decor. It doesn't hurt to look for them at the thrift store, too! But if you don't find any you like, Walmart has a variety of options, including the Mainstays Artificial Indoor Mini Blossom Stem and the Mainstays Artificial Silk Pink Cherry Blossom Pick. You'll also need a hair tie and a long piece of ribbon.