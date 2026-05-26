Turn A Thrift Store Vase Into A Gorgeous Decor Piece In Minutes
Vases are common thrift store finds that you typically purchase for displaying blooms. But who's to say the flowers have to actually go inside of the vase? The DIYer from the littlepettittpad TikTok channel showed an easy way to think outside of the box with these items. In practically no time, you can give a vase a charming upgrade by decorating the outer glass with floral stems. But it doesn't end there. How it turns even more into a beautiful centerpiece is by using the inside for a candle. The end result would be perfect for livening up a dining room table when guests come over, or simply to brighten up an everyday counter.
You don't need much to make this DIY flower candle holder. For starters, you'll need to take a trip to the thrift store to pick out a clear glass vase. Consider keeping it basic so that the flowers and greenery on the outside can be what shines. You'll also want it to be large enough to house a battery-operated pillar candle. However, if the vase is on the smaller side, you could always use a tealight instead. If you plan on getting your candle from the thrift store as well, it'll give you the opportunity to check that it fits.
Each vase you put together will require a handful of floral stems. They can be either real or artificial, with the latter giving you a longer-lasting piece of decor. It doesn't hurt to look for them at the thrift store, too! But if you don't find any you like, Walmart has a variety of options, including the Mainstays Artificial Indoor Mini Blossom Stem and the Mainstays Artificial Silk Pink Cherry Blossom Pick. You'll also need a hair tie and a long piece of ribbon.
Craft a lovely candle holder out of a vase in a snap
Place your vase on a table and stretch the hair tie over it. Slide it down until it's approximately half way. You can now create a gorgeous flower display by sticking stems underneath the band. Use a small mixture of blooms and greens, keeping them grouped together. Next, wrap your ribbon around the vase over the hair band, and tie a bow. Not only will it hide the hair band, but it'll be a sweet extra touch. Lastly, turn your battery-operated candle on and set it inside the vase.
@littlepettittpad
5 Minute Vase Upgrade 🙌🏽 I thought I would share a really quick way to upgrade your glass vases and decided to share with me in the reel for a change 👀😅 All you need is a hairband or elastic band to hold a few stems in place, ties with ribbon cut the elastic one off add a candle (i used an LED one) and voila 🫶🏽 Easy to change up for seasons or colour themes too. What do you think? Have a fab evening xo Claire #centerpieces #centerpiecesideas #floralcenterpiece #vasestyling #diyhacks #tabledecor #floraldecor #ikeavase #glassvasedecor #weddingdecorideas #weddingtablesetting #vasehack #vasearrangement #vasestyling #centrepiece
The DIY is as simple as that. You'll now have a unique decor piece to help dress up any surface. Both the stems and ribbon can easily be switched out any time you want to change the appearance. You could do so to match a holiday, party theme, or a certain room. While a candle helps make it a dazzling centerpiece, you could put your own spin on the inside as well. Add seashells around the candle to help complement a beach-themed living room. Or, use corks, pinecones, or swirled-up fairy lights in place of the candle altogether.
Attaching fresh sprigs could help transform it into an aromatic piece. Snip flowers, herbs, or tree branches from your yard for special occasions. Replace them with faux stems after they begin to wilt. If the thrifted vase is big enough, you could also fill it part of the way with water, then set a floating candle inside to enhance the look. While this vase upcycle project is fast and easy breezy, it'll be fun to adjust it to your tastes.