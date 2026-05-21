Use Old Mason Jars And A Basket To Create A Gorgeous Flower Display In Minutes
Imagine wandering through a field of wildflowers, picking the stems that call your name, and stacking them into a basket. It's a whimsical image, though most of us grab our cut flowers from the grocery store rather than fresh from the field. And even if you do have a flower garden in your backyard, the blooms will wilt quickly if you leave them in a basket. That is, unless you follow the lead of creator samanthabauchmann. She captures the whimsy of a basket full of flowers with a little secret to keep them fresh: mason jars full of water. While there are many creative ways to use baskets to organize clutter, this one uses a wicker container for decorative purposes.
The project results in an impressive-looking arrangement on a budget, especially if you already have a basket and mason jars. Baskets are often available at thrift stores, too. Empty glass food jars or short vases also work — it doesn't matter what they look like, since they won't show outside the basket. The jars you choose just need to be shorter than the sides of the basket, especially around the edges, to keep them hidden and give the illusion of the flowers springing up.
Then, choose your flowers and start arranging. Trader Joe's, as well as other stores, offer fresh flowers daily, often in affordable bundles of individual flower types, so you can choose your own combinations. And, you can create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season by swapping out the flower types and accents.
How to arrange flowers in mason jars inside a basket
The idea is to arrange the jars side by side in the basket and place the stems in them. You're essentially making several mini bouquets, but you want it to look like one big arrangement without gaps or visible jars. Fill the jars with water and plant food first, and then position them in the basket. Putting taller stems toward the center and angling them down so they're just above the edges creates an attractive shape. You can achieve that look by keeping the stems long and using slightly taller jars in the middle of the basket.
For the floral elements, choose a large main flower — the original creator uses garden roses. You'll also want two or three accent flowers that are progressively smaller. Greenery, like eucalyptus leaves and baby's breath, also works as a small filler. Start with the large flowers, and spread them out evenly around the basket in different jars. Come in with the next-largest flowers and the smaller flowers, again distributing them evenly. Step back to look for gaps that need to be filled or make adjustments to the flower locations.
You can personalize the basket by adding ribbons or other accents that fit the season or complement the flowers. Add picks or signs for additional theming, like graduation cap cutouts for a grad party centerpiece or decorated foam eggs for an Easter arrangement. If you want a longer-lasting version, use faux florals with a pool noodle DIY to create floral decor. Putting pool noodles inside the basket gives you a place to stick the faux stems and holds the arrangement in place.