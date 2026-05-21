Use Old Mason Jars And A Basket To Create A Gorgeous Flower Display In Minutes

Imagine wandering through a field of wildflowers, picking the stems that call your name, and stacking them into a basket. It's a whimsical image, though most of us grab our cut flowers from the grocery store rather than fresh from the field. And even if you do have a flower garden in your backyard, the blooms will wilt quickly if you leave them in a basket. That is, unless you follow the lead of creator samanthabauchmann. She captures the whimsy of a basket full of flowers with a little secret to keep them fresh: mason jars full of water. While there are many creative ways to use baskets to organize clutter, this one uses a wicker container for decorative purposes.

The project results in an impressive-looking arrangement on a budget, especially if you already have a basket and mason jars. Baskets are often available at thrift stores, too. Empty glass food jars or short vases also work — it doesn't matter what they look like, since they won't show outside the basket. The jars you choose just need to be shorter than the sides of the basket, especially around the edges, to keep them hidden and give the illusion of the flowers springing up.

Then, choose your flowers and start arranging. Trader Joe's, as well as other stores, offer fresh flowers daily, often in affordable bundles of individual flower types, so you can choose your own combinations. And, you can create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season by swapping out the flower types and accents.