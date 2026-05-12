Create A Chic Countertop Storage Box To Clear The Clutter With This Crafty DIY

To put this together like tutacuteart did on Instagram, you will want to start by cutting the bamboo placemats to size in three pieces. Two pieces will be identical and function as the left and right sides of the box, measured to the length of your craft sticks. These are used to reinforce these side pieces, by gluing them down, side by side, to each side piece of the woven mat. Glue the sticks perpendicular to the bamboo stalks to make a sturdy side wall. Plan the layout of the sides to create your desired box height and depth.

The main structure of the bamboo mat can be measured by pre-rolling the rigid wall over itself on the mat, showing you the length needed to cover all sides of the box. To finish the box, glue the larger piece of the woven mat to the side pieces to make the top, back, bottom, and front sections. You could also glue in extra craft sticks or small wood cuts as corner blocking to reinforce the wall joints on the interior.

All you have left to do is add the finishing touches, and you'll be ready to start managing all the things cluttering your kitchen and taking up valuable counter space in the bathroom. Tie a decorative loop in your cord, and hot glue it to the box lid. Then, glue the button into place so the cord slips over it to hold the box closed. If you want a different way to close the box, glue down some Velcro strips or magnetic catches. Once complete, use your new box to help you free up space in your kitchen and bathroom.