Forget Granite Countertops: A Tougher, Stain-Resistant Option

Granite countertops have long been a popular choice for kitchen remodels, and for good reason. They have the unique character of natural stone, a high level of durability, and a long lifespan. However, there is one type of countertop that tops granite in terms of both toughness and ease of maintenance, and that's sintered stone. It's a premium engineered material that's made from a mix of natural minerals and pigments, without containing any synthetic resins or chemical binders. It's eco-friendly, non-porous, and versatile in terms of indoor and outdoor application. For homeowners about to embark on the process of building a new kitchen, it's definitely worth a look.

When you shop for sintered stone countertops, you'll notice that there are a few brands that dominate the market. Neolith is one of the leading options, while Dekton by Cosentino and Lapitec are also popular. The price of sintered stone can vary by manufacturer, but according to Slabwise, it generally ranges between $65 and $150 per square foot. This makes it a bit more expensive than granite, which, according to the same source, tends to run between $40 and $100 per square foot. For those seeking to make a long-term commitment to the longevity of their kitchen and the resale value of their home, the extra cost could still be worth it. Sintered stone comes in a variety of patterns and colors, so in terms of aesthetics, it's also quite flexible. Many of these options are timeless, so steering clear of those dreaded modern kitchen trends that everyone secretly hates shouldn't be too tricky.