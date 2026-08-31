What Do These 5 Different Porch Light Colors Mean?
Did you know that porch lights can have meanings? If you've ever driven past a neighbor's house and wondered why their porch was lit up blue, red, green, pink, or purple, it's likely there's a reason behind the bulb color they chose. We're not talking about secret codes or hidden messages, either. Porch bulb colors are often used to spread support and awareness for certain groups.
Whether you want to show your support during Breast Cancer Awareness month or light your porch in honor of local veterans, there are a few different porch light colors you should know. Some of these porch lights also have different benefits, such as offering better night vision or repelling bugs, too. So, you might find that you end up wanting to keep one of these porch light colors around all year long.
What green porch lights mean
In October of 2015, Walmart launched its Greenlight a Vet campaign to raise awareness and support for military veterans. As part of the campaign, the retailer encouraged homeowners to swap out their porch lights for green bulbs. The goal was to show local veterans that their neighborhoods supported and cared for them. The campaign also hoped to raise awareness for veteran advocacy groups, encouraging people to donate or volunteer.
Ever since then, homeowners have used green porch lights as a way to support veterans. Today, the National Association of Counties (NACo) promotes Operation Green Light, taking place during Veterans Week in November. During this time, you're likely to see more porch lights go green. However, some homeowners will keep their porch lights green all month to show their support for veterans and military families.
What blue porch lights mean
Blue porch lights have several different meanings, and they can vary based on the time of year. If you see blue porch lights in April, they're likely there for Autism Acceptance Month. The 2010 Light It Up Blue campaign was created to raise autism awareness. However, it's worth noting that not everyone agrees with the practice, especially as there is some controversy around Autism Speaks, the organization that runs the campaign. However, many households still turn their porch lights blue as a way to advocate for local autism support groups as well.
Project Blue Light, on the other hand, has an even longer history. It was first started in 1989 as a way to memorialize fallen police officers. Households who are remembering someone who passed in the line of duty may have blue porch lights all year long. You might see them after a local police officer passes away, too. In many cases, households will display them during National Police Week in May.
In September, a blue porch light could represent Alopecia Awareness Month. This is a more recent campaign, so this porch light meaning is still growing. Alopecia Awareness Month aims to raise understanding of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
What red porch lights mean
If you want to show support for your local fire department, you should swap out your porch bulb for a red one, especially during May's International Firefighters' Day. Red porch lights are used to symbolize gratitude for firefighters. In some cases, they may also be used to remember fallen firefighters.
In February, red porch lights take on a different meaning. This month is American Heart Month, which was created with the goal of raising awareness about heart disease and heart safety. American Heart Month is full of all sorts of heart-related activities sponsored or recommended by heart associations, like wearing red, learning CPR, or learning how to take care of your heart. Turning your porch lights red during February is a meaningful way to support this initiative and raise awareness in your community.
For some homeowners, red porch lights don't have a meaning at all. Red porch lights may be used as a year-round alternative to white porch bulbs. That's because they attract fewer bugs. Red light is also better for keeping your eyes adjusted to the dark. So, swapping your white porch light for a red one serves a practical purpose as well as a meaningful one.
What purple porch lights mean
The following passages involve the subject of domestic violence.
Purple porch lights are most commonly a way of showing support for domestic violence victims and survivors. In many cases, homeowners will use purple porch lights to show that their home is a safe space. Purple porch lights are most commonly seen in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The color is meant to symbolize peace and courage.
The color's use hails all the way from women's suffrage movements, as one of the main colors of the National Woman's Party. Later, domestic violence awareness movements adapted the color purple, hoping to raise awareness about the existence of women's shelters. Today, it remains an important color for domestic violence awareness organizations and survivors.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
What pink porch lights mean
A pink porch light often represents breast cancer awareness. Homes with a family member who is a survivor, or where someone is currently battling breast cancer, may change their porch lights to pink to show support. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, it's common to see households change their porch lights to pink. This is to help remind their communities to support breast cancer organizations and educate themselves about the early signs.
Because many organizations have the same designated month of support, you might see porches with multiple colors of lights displayed at once. For example, the Purple with Your Pink campaign is designed to encourage people to show support for both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Simply swap out your porch lights with alternating colors, or use a variety of lanterns to show your support for multiple groups at once.