What Do These 5 Different Porch Light Colors Mean?

Blue porch lights have several different meanings, and they can vary based on the time of year. If you see blue porch lights in April, they're likely there for Autism Acceptance Month. The 2010 Light It Up Blue campaign was created to raise autism awareness. However, it's worth noting that not everyone agrees with the practice, especially as there is some controversy around Autism Speaks, the organization that runs the campaign. However, many households still turn their porch lights blue as a way to advocate for local autism support groups as well.

Project Blue Light, on the other hand, has an even longer history. It was first started in 1989 as a way to memorialize fallen police officers. Households who are remembering someone who passed in the line of duty may have blue porch lights all year long. You might see them after a local police officer passes away, too. In many cases, households will display them during National Police Week in May.

In September, a blue porch light could represent Alopecia Awareness Month. This is a more recent campaign, so this porch light meaning is still growing. Alopecia Awareness Month aims to raise understanding of alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.