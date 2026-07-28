What Does A Blue Porch Light Mean?

You can be a part of such initiatives, too. One of the easiest ways to show your support is to remove your porch light cover to change the light bulb to blue during the holiday season, take a picture, and share it with your friends and family through social media using the "ProjectBlueLight" hashtag. Alternatively, just wrap your mailbox or your lamp post with blue ribbon to show your support. If you own an estate, you may donate a part of it or completely to C.O.P.S. through the planned giving program to make a difference for families of such officials. Or, you can donate liquid assets and in-kind compensation as well. You can even volunteer to do fundraisers for them at any event. However, this requires getting the right permissions. And if a late officer made a difference in your life, you have the option to buy a paver in the Garden of Hope Pavers that honors a multitude of fallen officers. Moreover, there are certain brands that contribute a part of their earnings to C.O.P.S., so when you make a purchase, you automatically contribute to the cause.

Moreover, on 2nd April you can light up your porch in blue, click pictures, and share on social media with the hashtag "LIUB." This way, you can show your support and spread awareness about autism. Further, you can ask your family, friends, and employees to dress up in blue to show your solidarity. Another way is to donate assets — liquid or otherwise. Moreover, specific online sites, like PayPal and Walmart, facilitate donations to the autistic community through their platforms.