What Does A Green Porch Light Mean?

Participating in the Greenlight a Vet campaign is relatively straightforward. All you need to do is swap out your current porch light for a green one. Or, if you have made the switch to smart lighting, you can easily change your LED lights' setting to green. As for the timing, Greenlight a Vet occurs every year during the week of Veterans Day. However, your participation isn't limited to this one week of the year only. Some households choose longer-term — or even year-round – green porch light campaigns to show that veterans are not forgotten. Others may also light their porches green on Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers.

This concept has also gone beyond the original Greenlight a Vet campaign. There is also Operation Green Light, which is a different campaign but with a similar purpose. While Greenlight a Vet encourages households to use green porch lights, Operation Green Light includes homes as well as businesses and local government offices. It was started in 2021 by the National Association of Counties to specifically advocate for lighting official county, borough, and parish buildings green during the week of Veterans Day. No matter which campaign you participate in, or for how long you choose to illuminate your porch green, it's also commonplace to take photos and share these green lights on social media. More importantly, all participants are encouraged to reach out to local veterans.

There are a couple of other reasons why you might see them. Examples include St. Patrick's Day, as part of your outdoor Christmas ambiance, or even for good luck. However, green porch lights are primarily associated with veterans' awareness and support.