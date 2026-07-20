What Does A Green Porch Light Mean?
Over the last several years, you may have noticed people are experimenting with varying porch light colors. While this can sometimes be for aesthetic purposes, different porch light colors are also associated with awareness events. Some of these include pink porch lights for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, blue lights for World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, purple porch lights for Domestic Violence Awareness Month every month of October, or red lights in February for American Heart Month. Among them all, the color green is a relative newcomer. While there are a few different reasons why people might install green porch lights, the most common purpose is for veterans' awareness in November.
The concept of putting up green porch lights to support military veterans first officially launched in 2015 and is associated with the Greenlight a Vet campaign, started by Walmart. Like other different colored porch lights for awareness campaigns, Greenlight a Vet is designed to symbolize support for veterans in one's own community. As for the reasoning behind the green color, Walmart chose this hue because of its association with action — after all, a green light means "go."Of course, this color can have other meanings too, including renewal and hope. Aside from increasing awareness for veterans, though, another purpose of swapping out your porch light for a green bulb may signify that you are there for veterans in your community who might need support, says the Armed Forces Benefit Association.
How to participate in these veterans' awareness programs
Participating in the Greenlight a Vet campaign is relatively straightforward. All you need to do is swap out your current porch light for a green one. Or, if you have made the switch to smart lighting, you can easily change your LED lights' setting to green. As for the timing, Greenlight a Vet occurs every year during the week of Veterans Day. However, your participation isn't limited to this one week of the year only. Some households choose longer-term — or even year-round – green porch light campaigns to show that veterans are not forgotten. Others may also light their porches green on Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers.
This concept has also gone beyond the original Greenlight a Vet campaign. There is also Operation Green Light, which is a different campaign but with a similar purpose. While Greenlight a Vet encourages households to use green porch lights, Operation Green Light includes homes as well as businesses and local government offices. It was started in 2021 by the National Association of Counties to specifically advocate for lighting official county, borough, and parish buildings green during the week of Veterans Day. No matter which campaign you participate in, or for how long you choose to illuminate your porch green, it's also commonplace to take photos and share these green lights on social media. More importantly, all participants are encouraged to reach out to local veterans.
There are a couple of other reasons why you might see them. Examples include St. Patrick's Day, as part of your outdoor Christmas ambiance, or even for good luck. However, green porch lights are primarily associated with veterans' awareness and support.