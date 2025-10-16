Why Are People Putting Pink Porch Lights Outside Their Homes?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While typical Halloween decor is usually in the orange, purple, and black color groups, you may see a pink porch light at your neighbor's front door this fall. Why, you ask? As with everything pink during October, you're likely to guess it's linked to breast cancer awareness – and you'd be right!

Many people proudly display pink lighting schemes on their front porches to promote breast cancer research, funding, education, and prevention, as well as to honor breast cancer fighters, victims, and survivors. Though pink bulbs are more prevalent in October due to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a pink porch light may be visible any time of the year to show solidarity or as a signal of a personal healing journey.

So why pink? The color's association with breast cancer awareness began gaining traction in 1990, when the Komen National Race for the Cure launched the breast cancer survivor program, handing out buttons to honor survivors at the event, followed quickly by visors in the organization's signature pink hue. Around this time, wearing ribbons of various colors to show support and raise awareness for a cause became popularized (yellow for the Persian Gulf War, red for HIV/AIDS). SELF magazine jumped on the ribbon bandwagon to help bolster its second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month issue in 1992. Taking inspiration from grassroots activist Charlotte Haley's peach ribbons (which were largely considered the first breast cancer awareness ribbon), the magazine teamed up with makeup giant Estée Lauder to distribute pink awareness ribbons at all of Estée Lauder's New York City stores to create a powerful platform for spreading the message. It worked like a charm. Seemingly overnight, the pink ribbon became the ubiquitous symbol of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, positioning pink as the unmistakable signature color of the movement. So just as the pink ribbon symbolizes and supports the fight against breast cancer, a pink porch light has been adopted to do the same.