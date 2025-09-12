Why You Should Think Twice Before Leaving Your Porch Lights On At Night

Porch lights add a warm, welcoming ambiance to any entry way and can serve as a beacon for guests looking for your home for the first time. For weary travelers arriving home late, they are a welcome sight and light the path to the front door. Many people also believe porch lighting adds to a home's security. Authorities have long recommended lighting doorways and windows to prevent break-ins, but very few burglaries are actually deterred by outdoor lighting. In fact, according to ADT, the average burglary takes place during the day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is committed by someone who lives within a two-mile radius.

With that in mind, leaving a porch light on all night actually does very little to prevent someone from breaking into the house. However, it can create a false sense of security for the homeowner. It seems like well-lit areas like the porch would provide a good deterrent for would-be burglars, but in reality, the lighting helps a potential intruder better see entry points and formulate a plan for breaking and entering. In addition, glare from outdoor lighting can actually make it harder to see potential dangers that may be lurking in the dark. Glare also creates deeper shadows, which make great hiding places. Check recommended wattages for outdoor lighting to help minimize this glare.