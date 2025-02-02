Why Are Some Porch Lights Purple? Discover The Meaning Behind Them

The third Thursday of every October is considered Purple Thursday, a day to wear purple clothes and adorn your home with all things purple, as a focused show of support. This event has been recognized at local levels, with cities like Seattle as well as entire states like North Carolina taking part, and in 2016, the state of Arizona even partnered with Home Depot to donate the proceeds of purple porch lights for charity.

On the other side of this, the deep and important meaning of purple lighting in October does not preclude others from using this color purely for aesthetic reasons. Just remember that every color has its meaning. And it's also important to recognize that something as simple as putting a purple bulb in your porch light can have a very real impact. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that they see increased activity following high-profile reporting and awareness campaigns, so doing something as simple as lighting your home (whether you have a typically sized front porch or something less extravagant) could be a much-needed sign for someone experiencing domestic abuse that they aren't alone. So, be intentional about supporting important causes like domestic violence awareness: This October, consider buying a purple lightbulb, and leaving your porch lights on at night in solidarity.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.



If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

