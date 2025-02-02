Why Are Some Porch Lights Purple? Discover The Meaning Behind Them
The following article involves the subject of domestic abuse and violence.
There are plenty of reasons you might see porches lit with colors beyond standard fluorescent or LED bulbs that come straight out of the box. Your neighbors may be celebrating the holidays with festive color combos like red and green, or looking to show off the fresh coat of paint on their deck. However, lighting your porch with certain colors can also signify solidarity with a cause. For example, the touching purpose of gold porch lighting is to highlight childhood cancer awareness. And when it comes to purple porch lights, this is done to symbolize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) in October.
DVAM became a nationwide event in 1987, and October 2024 marked the 40th anniversary of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act in the United States, which has helped fund public health resources for over a million survivors (and their dependents). Purple is considered a powerful symbol for abuse survivors – one that represents honor and bravery. If you're interested in supporting those who have been affected by domestic abuse, porch lighting is a good place to start, and it's especially worth doing it on Purple Thursday.
Light Your Porch on Purple Thursday for Domestic Violence Awareness
The third Thursday of every October is considered Purple Thursday, a day to wear purple clothes and adorn your home with all things purple, as a focused show of support. This event has been recognized at local levels, with cities like Seattle as well as entire states like North Carolina taking part, and in 2016, the state of Arizona even partnered with Home Depot to donate the proceeds of purple porch lights for charity.
On the other side of this, the deep and important meaning of purple lighting in October does not preclude others from using this color purely for aesthetic reasons. Just remember that every color has its meaning. And it's also important to recognize that something as simple as putting a purple bulb in your porch light can have a very real impact. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that they see increased activity following high-profile reporting and awareness campaigns, so doing something as simple as lighting your home (whether you have a typically sized front porch or something less extravagant) could be a much-needed sign for someone experiencing domestic abuse that they aren't alone. So, be intentional about supporting important causes like domestic violence awareness: This October, consider buying a purple lightbulb, and leaving your porch lights on at night in solidarity.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.