Gold Porch Lights Have A Touching Purpose: Here's What They Mean

Beautifully decorated and lit porches are a common sight during the holiday season, from Halloween-themed strobes flashing through fog machines in October to strings of Christmas lights to brighten your holiday home in December. However, numerous colors represent solidarity with those having to fight particular illnesses. If you see golden porch lights during your evening stroll — especially during the month of September — this means the owner is probably advocating for childhood cancer awareness.

You're likely aware of the color pink representing breast cancer awareness given how common this association is, but the idea holds true for a spate of cancers: bone cancer is yellow, liver cancer is green, and testicular cancer is purple, for example. Gold started to represent childhood cancer in 1997 when Gigi Thorsen, president of her local American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) branch (then Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation), wanted to help raise awareness as effectively as advocates against AIDS and breast cancer. If your neighbors choose gold outdoor lighting, this is in line with the vision of those whom Thorsen discussed the idea with. According to the ACCO, this reason for this is simple. They state, "Gold is a precious metal, and is therefore the perfect color to reflect the most precious thing in our lives — our children."