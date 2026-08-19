Upcycle An Old Pillowcase Into A Clever Storage System For Toilet Paper

You're going to start by upgrading the box with twine. Squeeze glue along its bottom side and attach the cord's end. Continue on in a wrapping method — adding glue as you go. Be sure to keep the sections of twine close together so that there isn't any cardboard peeking out. After the box is fully covered, grab your old pillowcase. Place it inside (bottom first) and fold the case's opening around the top of the box. Use your hands to smoothen the material.

Fill the basket with TP rolls and you'll have a gorgeous toilet paper storage solution for your bathroom. Set it on a shelf, countertop, or tuck it away in a corner. If there's room, you could keep other lavatory items in the basket as well, such as magazines and a lovely-smelling air freshener. Feel free to change out the pillowcase anytime you want to update the box's look. It could be a solid color, patterned, or feature a seasonal print — whatever matches your tastes the most.

The rest of the DIY can be customized as well if you want to put your own spin on it. For instance, you could use colorful cordage instead of standard jute, such as this ZXCDINO Dark Purple Macrame Cord. Or, wrap the box using a different material altogether, like with the Orainege Boho Floral Contact Paper or a pretty fabric. If you'd prefer not to steer too far from the project's material list, you could simply glue an artificial flower onto the basket's front. In the end, your toilet paper will have a stylish new home, and your old pillowcase will have new life, too.