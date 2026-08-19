Upcycle An Old Pillowcase Into A Clever Storage System For Toilet Paper
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many of us keep old pillowcases around, despite the fact that they lost their partners to rips, makeup smudges, or trick-or-treating. However, who says their sole purpose has to be for bedmaking? Instead, there are other fun ways to reuse pillowcases in the home, such as making a DIY toilet paper storage basket. Not only does it turn out high-end looking, but the other supplies won't empty your wallet either! Westwing shared the crafty project, which uses just a simple box as the container's base. The pillowcase is then turned into a fabric liner to sit beneath the toilet paper, helping elevate the piece's appearance. Chances are no one will even know it's handmade.
This clever TP storage system requires just a handful of items: a pillowcase, a cardboard box, jute twine, and hot glue. Choose a box that's slightly smaller than the pillowcase's opening (approximately 20 inches wide), as the material will be folding over its sides. Next, you'll need enough jute twine to wrap the outer surface of the box. The thickness is up to you. For example, you could use this Vivifying 3mm Jute Twine, or opt for something denser, like the Leecogo 6mm Jute Rope. In addition to holding toilet paper, it's also a great way to repurpose an old cardboard box into home decor. After all, the end result looks like a chic storage basket you actually want to have on display.
How to craft a beautiful toilet paper storage box using a pillowcase
You're going to start by upgrading the box with twine. Squeeze glue along its bottom side and attach the cord's end. Continue on in a wrapping method — adding glue as you go. Be sure to keep the sections of twine close together so that there isn't any cardboard peeking out. After the box is fully covered, grab your old pillowcase. Place it inside (bottom first) and fold the case's opening around the top of the box. Use your hands to smoothen the material.
@westwing
Don't throw away the old pillowcases, instead make a storage box! 🤍✨♻️ #storagebox #recycle #recycling #upcycling #sustainableliving #sustainable #sustainability #homedecor #decor #storagehack #hack #interior #diy #doityourself #westwing
Fill the basket with TP rolls and you'll have a gorgeous toilet paper storage solution for your bathroom. Set it on a shelf, countertop, or tuck it away in a corner. If there's room, you could keep other lavatory items in the basket as well, such as magazines and a lovely-smelling air freshener. Feel free to change out the pillowcase anytime you want to update the box's look. It could be a solid color, patterned, or feature a seasonal print — whatever matches your tastes the most.
The rest of the DIY can be customized as well if you want to put your own spin on it. For instance, you could use colorful cordage instead of standard jute, such as this ZXCDINO Dark Purple Macrame Cord. Or, wrap the box using a different material altogether, like with the Orainege Boho Floral Contact Paper or a pretty fabric. If you'd prefer not to steer too far from the project's material list, you could simply glue an artificial flower onto the basket's front. In the end, your toilet paper will have a stylish new home, and your old pillowcase will have new life, too.