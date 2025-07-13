Don't Toss Your Old Pillowcases - Reuse Them In Your Home With These 14 Fun Ideas
As sets of bedding come and go, it can be easy to end up with spare pillowcases that you don't know what to do with. And while it may seem like they are only good for their designated purpose, there are actually plenty of ways that they can be repurposed around the home with many surprising benefits. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there were 11,300 tons of textiles in landfills in 2018 alone, and textile waste is becoming more and more of a problem every year. So, why not make the most of your unwanted bedding and save the environment at the same time?
Pillowcases are built for comfort, using fabrics such as linen, cotton, flannel, and satin to give you a restful night's sleep. But, when they are no longer in fashion or have simply become a bit dull or stained, they are still perfect for a variety of cleaning, sewing, and design projects, which help make your home more comfortable, practical, and stylish than ever before.
Make your own dinner napkins
If you're not shy about sewing (with a machine or by hand), extra pillowcases can be repurposed right on your own dining table. This easy DIY from Cypress and Sienna, for example, uses a sewing machine, a ruler, scissors, and a comb to create a set of sweet fringed napkins. First, cut the fabric into squares and sew around the edge, leaving a 1-inch seam allowance around the outside. Then, pull the loose threads out so that you are left with a fringe of hanging strings along the edges, held in by the sewing. Finally, use the comb to brush through the strings and help them lay nicely.
Clean ceiling fan blades
There are plenty of hard-to-reach places around the home that can end up caked in dust without regular cleaning. Surprisingly, used pillowcases can work wonders in these areas, too. They can be used to dust ceiling fan blades, which can often be difficult and messy to tidy. Simply loop your pillowcase over the blade, ensuring that the whole surface is surrounded by fabric. Then pull the dust off and straight into the sack. Voila! A mess-free way to easily rid your fan blades of dust.
Sew an apron
No one wants a messy spill to ruin their afternoon of cooking or baking, and wearing a cute apron can be a great way to avoid food staining your clothes. But that doesn't mean you have to buy one. Save the environment and your wallet by following this easy tutorial from the Sierra Club to sew to your own apron out of leftover pillowcases. And as bedding comes in a variety of patterns and fabrics, you'll no doubt have plenty to choose from to craft your very own perfect kitchen accessory.
Use as a laundry bag for delicate items
Items such as shoes, delicates, and toys can often be difficult to clean due to their fragile nature or awkward shape, even when using the washer's maximum softness settings. However, separating them out using a pillowcase can keep them clean and safe and stop them from falling apart during a rough spin cycle. Simply place your delicate items into the fabric, and secure at the top with a tie such as an elastic band. Then, air dry to keep them in peak condition and enjoy your freshly laundered items.
Craft your own tote bag
Another way to repurpose a pillowcase is by transforming it into a tote bag, which is particularly useful if you are looking for a cheaper option than the store-bought design-y beach bags. You can turn your old bedding materials into a new carrier bag without the need for a sewing machine. All you will need is a needle and thread, a plastic bag to act as a template, and a pair of scissors. This is a great, environmentally-friendly way to avoid single-use plastic and repurpose an item that would otherwise go to waste.
Make a cover for your pet's bed
Having pets in your home can be a delight, but their hair, claws, and teeth can often destroy the beds you buy them in no time flat. By covering your cat or dog bed with a pillowcase, you can lengthen the life of the pet bed and make cleanup a breeze. Simply slip the pillowcase off when it has become covered in hair, shake the hair off, pop it in the washing machine, then place it back over the bed once dry. The gentle fabric (especially if it smells like you) will make for a comfy solution to help your pets sleep easy, too.
Group together sheet sets
Does your linen closet look a little bit like it's been hit by a tornado? It can be hard to keep matching bed sheet sets together after they get tossed into the cupboard, resulting in hours of digging around looking for the right sheet. However, a simple pillowcase makes for a great homemade organizer. By grouping the sheets of each set together, you can then fold them and put them all into a spare pillowcase, ensuring they stay in one place and making them easy to locate in a flash.
Safely pack fragile items
Pillowcases can be used to safely store or move fragile items, too. In order to stop glasses and mugs from jostling around and possibly breaking, the pillow covers can create a safe barrier to keep these items safe in the attic or in the moving van. Simply roll your delicate items such as jugs, dishware, photo frames, or trinkets in the spare pillowcases you already have lying around, reducing the need for packing peanuts or other fillers. Just make sure that you completely surround each item so that they don't bump against each other or the sides of the container.
Make your own cleaning scrubber
Running out of dishrags to wash your car, windows, floors, or other surfaces? Don't run to the store just yet! This clever hack from The Twins Day shows how you can reuse your old pillowcases or other leftover fabric to fashion a helpful cleaning cloth, complete with a grippy handle. Keep in mind that this hack does require a few other elements such as batting to fill the scrubber, a sewing machine, and an alternative fabric if you'd like the trim to have a different look than the rest of the piece. Once dirtied, the scrubber can be tossed in the wash and used again.
Use as unique gift wrap
Wrapping gifts can often be awkward, expensive, and time-consuming, but your linen closet might just hold the key to a stress-free and unique way to display your next gift. Just take a present, particularly any oddly-shaped ones that prove difficult to wrap, and place inside a pillowcase, then tie it up with a decorative ribbon or twine. This trick works best with pillowcases that have an attractive design, but if you only have plain ones in hand, you can always add a little interest by dyeing them a fresh color with a product like Rit dye.
Make your dog some toys
Returning to the pet store time and time again to replace your dog's toys can be costly and frustrating, but making your own canine-friendly toys out of used pillowcases may be easier than you think. This tutorial from Melly Sews shows how to sew the two sides of fabric together and then fill them with a crinkly material such as chip bags to add extra interest. Keep in mind that your dog will be chewing on this material, so it is essential to research which types of fabric are safe for them. Additionally, Melly Sews recommends using a sewing machine rather than hand-sewing to ensure they don't fall apart as pieces of fabric can cause intestinal blockages in dogs if ingested.
Make a heating pack
Heat is a great way to ease aches and pains, and pillowcases can be used to make a handy heat pack from home. Simply cut out two squares of fabric, and sew three of the four edges together with the wrong sides facing outwards. If you're not comfortable with a sewing machine, you can also use hot glue. Then, flip the fabric right side out, fill with either rice or oatmeal, and sew up the final side. Finally, heat the pack in the microwave for 1 to 3 minutes, and place it wherever you feel pain. Remember that the pack heats up quickly, so it is advisable to put a layer of clothing or a blanket in between you and the pouch to avoid burning your skin.
Reuse as a travel laundry hamper
Whether you're driving around the state or jetting across the world, your travel wardrobe can get dirty fast, but it can be a pain if you have no way to keep track of which clothes in your suitcase are clean. By taking a spare pillowcase along on your travels, you can easily separate your fresh clothes from the ones destined for the wash. While still keeping all your belongings together in the same place, the dirty items can be quickly removed and thrown straight in the next available washing machine, no sorting required. You can even throw the pillow case in, too, to keep your portable hamper clean.
Use as a cheesecloth
Perhaps the most unusual yet unique way to use an old pillowcase is by making cheese. A cheesecloth is a piece of fabric which separates the whey from the curd, allowing you to produce your own homemade snack. The cloth is typically made of cotton with a loose weave that allows liquid to drain through, so a pillowcase made of similar materials will do the trick just as nicely. As with any hack used in food preparation, it is important to use a clean pillowcase and to check that the fabric is non-toxic and that it will not shed any fibers into the end product.