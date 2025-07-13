Don't Toss Your Old Pillowcases - Reuse Them In Your Home With These 14 Fun Ideas

As sets of bedding come and go, it can be easy to end up with spare pillowcases that you don't know what to do with. And while it may seem like they are only good for their designated purpose, there are actually plenty of ways that they can be repurposed around the home with many surprising benefits. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there were 11,300 tons of textiles in landfills in 2018 alone, and textile waste is becoming more and more of a problem every year. So, why not make the most of your unwanted bedding and save the environment at the same time?

Pillowcases are built for comfort, using fabrics such as linen, cotton, flannel, and satin to give you a restful night's sleep. But, when they are no longer in fashion or have simply become a bit dull or stained, they are still perfect for a variety of cleaning, sewing, and design projects, which help make your home more comfortable, practical, and stylish than ever before.