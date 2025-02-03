Which Washer & Dryer Settings To Use For Maximum Softness

Having irresistibly soft laundry isn't just about using the right detergent or fabric softener: It's also about understanding the settings on your washer and dryer. The right combination of washing and drying cycles can make all the difference, as correctly applying the settings on your machine will give you the edge in your battle to soften your towels, smooth your stiff t-shirts, and win other laundry challenges, over and over. But where do you start?

The first thing is understanding what, exactly, makes clothes stiff and harsh after a given laundry cycle. Let's begin with the washer, because often, the issue is linked to the amount of detergent you're using. If you use too much, it leaves residue in the fibers, making them feel harsh. If you're measuring your laundry detergent correctly and your clothes are still stiff, the issue might be because your laundry water is too hard. And if that's the case, don't just start using significantly less and call it a day — hard water leaves behind mineral deposits, and you'll still require enough detergent to wash the clothes properly.

Here's where settings make the difference: If you want to (A) make fabrics softer and (B) remove mineral residue from hard water in one fell swoop, you want to use a warm or hot wash cycle. High temperatures enhance the effectiveness of the chemicals in your detergent, allowing them to clean more thoroughly, and helps remove the minerals from the hard water that coarsens your laundry. Avoid the extra rinse option, though, as it'll add that hard mineral residue back onto your clothes after the detergent and washer already tried to remove it. Also, note that some clothes will shrink in hot water, so check your labels.