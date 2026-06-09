Repurpose Old Cardboard Into A Home Decor Piece That Looks High-End

Sometimes, kids prefer the cardboard box to the gift. And cats would happily make an old box their home, despite the fluffy pet beds you offer. But high-end decor? That seems like a stretch for something that gets recycled without a second thought. Or, maybe it's a genius material that creates stunning wall art, basically for free? Projects like reusing a cardboard box to make a stylish photo board definitely make you start to wonder just how versatile the paper product can be in your DIY adventures. YouTube creator PrabhaSingh will make you a believer with her textured wall hanging that uses corrugated cardboard as the background.

You don't need much more than large pieces of cardboard and glue. If you have suitable cardboard on hand, this can be a sustainable decor project. An option like this Lecwell Corrugated Cardboard Roll works well if you don't have any cardboard on hand and can't get any from people nearby — you want the fluted side to be visible, as that's where the texturing comes in.

You'll also need a large, sturdy piece of cardboard for the background and the frame. The original creator wraps the frame pieces in newspaper. If you want to customize the colors, also grab paint and painting supplies. You can equally add faux florals or a different type of embellishment as the focal point of the artwork.