Repurpose Old Cardboard Into A Home Decor Piece That Looks High-End
Sometimes, kids prefer the cardboard box to the gift. And cats would happily make an old box their home, despite the fluffy pet beds you offer. But high-end decor? That seems like a stretch for something that gets recycled without a second thought. Or, maybe it's a genius material that creates stunning wall art, basically for free? Projects like reusing a cardboard box to make a stylish photo board definitely make you start to wonder just how versatile the paper product can be in your DIY adventures. YouTube creator PrabhaSingh will make you a believer with her textured wall hanging that uses corrugated cardboard as the background.
You don't need much more than large pieces of cardboard and glue. If you have suitable cardboard on hand, this can be a sustainable decor project. An option like this Lecwell Corrugated Cardboard Roll works well if you don't have any cardboard on hand and can't get any from people nearby — you want the fluted side to be visible, as that's where the texturing comes in.
You'll also need a large, sturdy piece of cardboard for the background and the frame. The original creator wraps the frame pieces in newspaper. If you want to customize the colors, also grab paint and painting supplies. You can equally add faux florals or a different type of embellishment as the focal point of the artwork.
Assemble textured cardboard wall art
Cut a sturdy piece of background as the base. If you're looking for large wall decor ideas to fill empty space, adjust the size to fit the area perfectly. Or, make a small piece to add to your gallery wall. Then, cut enough squares of the corrugated cardboard to cover the base completely. It's easiest to cut along a groove — decide how many grooves wide to cut each square and cut strips the same height before cutting them into squares.
To create the background, spread glue over a small area, starting in a corner. Place one square in the corner. Rotate the squares next to that piece, so the grooves run the opposite way. Alternate the orientation of each piece to create a woven look. You can also vary the arrangement. For example, you could cut long strips to put around the edges, do a row of squares inside that, follow that with another row of long strips, and keep alternating. Or simply paint the cardboard (some or all of the squares) if you want to change the brown color.
Cut strips of cardboard long enough to go around the outside. Wrap the strips in newspaper and paint them, or wrap them with fabric for a different look. Glue those frame pieces into place. The original creator uses a strip of corrugated cardboard and a half circle of cardboard glued together to create a vase for the center. Change it up by making a square shape or creating abstract shapes. When you're done with the vase, paint or add embellishments like beads or rhinestones to decorate it. Finally, place your dried or faux flowers inside.