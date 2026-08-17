Brown Recluse Vs. Black Widow Spider Webs: How To Tell Them Apart Before You Get Too Close

Both brown recluse and black widow spiders have one thing in common: an extremely painful bite. If these spiders live in your area, it's helpful to be able to identify the difference between their webs without getting too close. Not only will this enable you to understand how to get rid of them, but if you do wind up getting bitten, you can determine which type of spider it was without actually seeing the culprit.

Neither brown recluse nor black widow spiders build traditional webs. Indoors, a brown recluse typically builds a flat web with an off-white coloring and no distinct shape. Because brown recluses do not trap prey in their webs, they prefer to build webs in places that are mostly undisturbed, such as dark corners, attics, or garages. Outdoors, you may find their webs underneath other elements of your yard, like rocks or logs.

Black widow spider webs look different; they build a thick web that is extremely messy. It looks like a tangle of threads and can have several layers. The web is joined together like jumbled scaffolding or fishnet, without a symmetrical pattern. Indoors, you're most likely to find them hiding in a garage, closet, or storage area. Outside, they could be in a pile of firewood, a shed, or under the porch. They seek areas that will protect their webs from wind and rain.