Black Widow Spider Webs Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Home Or Yard

Just like you may find spiders in and around your home, it's possible to spot black widow webs in various spots in your yard and garden. These can include the tops of doorways and windows, by lighting and water meters, or within rock or woodpiles. It's even possible to find these tangle webs around a home's foundation. These spiders prefer setting up shop in dark spots, especially where they can catch prey in the form of insects and other arachnids, or they can safely nest. The same principle applies to the inside of your home, particularly in spaces with lighter foot traffic and where clutter might be more likely to build up. Examples include around dark corners inside a toolshed, garage, attic, or basement.

The challenge is that tangle webs are not exclusive to black widow spiders. It's possible for other spiders in and around your home to build tangle webs as well. So unless you actually spot a black widow and its notable red hourglass marking, there's no definitive way to confirm the web you're seeing belongs to one. With this in mind, it's generally best to leave any suspected black widows in your yard or home alone. Or contact a pest expert who can safely remove both the spiders and their webs. In the case of an abandoned tangle web, you may be able to cautiously vacuum it up. However, only do so while wearing heavy-duty work gloves and long sleeves to protect yourself if a spider is still lingering about. Never handle a web that's holding a live black widow spider.