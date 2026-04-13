What To Do If You Find A Black Widow Spider In Your Yard

Many people have a fear of spiders, and black widows (Latrodectus) are some of the scariest arachnids to spot. The classic black body and red hourglass marking of female black widow spiders might immediately send shivers down your spine, but don't panic if you happen to find one in your yard. Though these spiders are venomous to humans, they are typically shy. Getting bitten by black widow spiders is a rare occurrence, and you could simply leave the arachnid where it is. Most of the time, black widows will hide when you uncover them and aren't usually aggressive. To deter the black widow from sticking around your yard and to discourage more from making your space their home, remove places where the spiders like to hide.

One of the best ways to get rid of spiders is to eliminate resources they rely on, such as shelter, food, and water. If your yard has a lot of overgrown plants, stacks of wood, yard debris, or other dark spots that normally go undisturbed, this makes it an attractive place for black widow spiders to nest. Taking steps to eliminate other insects will also limit the amount of spider food on your property.

For those with pets or young children that could accidentally disturb the black widow, killing the spider may be the best option. Pesticides that are designed to combat spiders are a good choice. However, you should avoid squishing the spider without adequate protection as it may bite if threatened; even with protection, there have been rare instances of venom spurting from squished spiders. If you're concerned about an infestation, call a professional exterminator.