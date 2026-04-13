What To Do If You Find A Black Widow Spider In Your Yard
Many people have a fear of spiders, and black widows (Latrodectus) are some of the scariest arachnids to spot. The classic black body and red hourglass marking of female black widow spiders might immediately send shivers down your spine, but don't panic if you happen to find one in your yard. Though these spiders are venomous to humans, they are typically shy. Getting bitten by black widow spiders is a rare occurrence, and you could simply leave the arachnid where it is. Most of the time, black widows will hide when you uncover them and aren't usually aggressive. To deter the black widow from sticking around your yard and to discourage more from making your space their home, remove places where the spiders like to hide.
One of the best ways to get rid of spiders is to eliminate resources they rely on, such as shelter, food, and water. If your yard has a lot of overgrown plants, stacks of wood, yard debris, or other dark spots that normally go undisturbed, this makes it an attractive place for black widow spiders to nest. Taking steps to eliminate other insects will also limit the amount of spider food on your property.
For those with pets or young children that could accidentally disturb the black widow, killing the spider may be the best option. Pesticides that are designed to combat spiders are a good choice. However, you should avoid squishing the spider without adequate protection as it may bite if threatened; even with protection, there have been rare instances of venom spurting from squished spiders. If you're concerned about an infestation, call a professional exterminator.
How to keep black widow spiders out of your yard
If you are trying to stop killing spiders but you also want to deter the black widow you found in your yard, the first step is to make your lawn less appealing. Eliminate any possible spot where these arachnids could hide and make themselves at home, such as unused flower pots or rock piles. As you pick up the clutter and plant debris from your yard, it's necessary to wear gloves. This will protect you as you clear out potential black widow homes. Look for areas where rain could be pooling as well and dump it out to remove the spiders' easy access to water.
For folks who get a lot of other insects buzzing around their home, turning off exterior lights at night can help to draw less bugs. In turn, this also gets rid of the black widows' source of food. By making your yard less habitable, you'll encourage the black widow spiders to hang out elsewhere. If you're worried about the spiders relocating from your yard to your home, there are several solutions to keep spiders out of your house. Check around windows and doors for any small openings where bugs could fit, and seal them shut. Black widows are typically found outside rather than inside, so this step is an extra precaution.