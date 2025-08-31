Why You Should Stop Killing Spiders In Your Home

Ironic, isn't it, that some of humans' greatest phobias are about animals that are important to the health and well-being of our species? Bees pollinate about a third of all human food while snakes prey on disease-carrying rodents and other pests. But tops among the animal fears is arachnaphobia, the excessive fear of spiders. Which is unfortunate, since spiders feast on flies, ticks, fleas, and humanity's deadliest enemy, mosquitoes. Perhaps it'

s time to take a deep breath, put down your shoe or rolled-up magazine, and let spiders be. There are ways to keep spiders at bay without killing them.

It's no surprise that people fear spiders. Evolution probably explains our fear of spiders. Some carry disease. They crawl in often erratic patterns. They have eight legs rather than the six that insects have. And they're everywhere. There are some 1,200 different species of spiders in the United States. Some have evolved to live only within human dwellings. But contrary to our instinctive fear of them, spider bites are very rare and only happen when spiders are provoked. Although most spiders in the United States contain venom in their bites, their fangs aren't long or strong enough to penetrate human skin. Even when they do, spider bites are rarely dangerous, especially compared to mosquito bites. Ask your physician or veterinarian: Allergic reactions to spiders are rare. Alone among the most common spiders you'll find in your home, black widow spiders and brown recluse spiders are indeed dangerous, but they cause on average fewer than eight deaths per year in the United States.