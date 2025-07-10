The 12 Most Common Spiders You'll Find Lurking In And Around Your Home

Spiders are the creepy-crawling stuff of nightmares for many homeowners, but in reality many common house spiders aren't as scary was you'd think. With that said, it is helpful to have some understanding of which spiders are harmless visitors and which are actually more dangerous pests and should be carefully removed. With over 3,500 species of spiders in the United States, it may feel like identifying the arachnids you find in your house is a fool's errand, but staying savvy about the most common spiders will help you maintain a safe home for you and your family.

From relatively harmless species like long-legged cellar spiders to the more concerning brown recluse, these creatures can crop up in various places throughout the home. Spots that aren't cleaned very regularly, like garages and sheds, for example, provide dark, secluded areas for spiders to peacefully spin their webs and catch the occasional insect meal. Most common house spiders will live exclusively indoors in dark, damp, and cool places like under bookcases and beds, while other common spiders make themselves at home in gardens and under decks. If the prospect of an eight-legged roommate is unsavory to you, then remember to maintain a clean house, keep outdoor entry points well sealed, and use scents like eucalyptus to get rid of spiders. In the meantime, brush up on your spider identifying skills with this cheat sheet of the most common spiders you'll find lurking in and around your home so you can keep your cool the next time you see one.