How To Keep Spiders Out Of Your House With All-Natural Solutions

Just like you, spiders have certain scents and tastes they can't stand — one of the big ones? Peppermint oil. Spiders actually "smell" and "taste" through their legs, so if they crawl across a surface covered in something they dislike, they won't stick around. Think about it — would you want to move into a house that smelled awful to you? The best part is that you don't need any fancy commercial sprays. Just mix about 20 drops of peppermint essential oil with a cup of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, give it a good shake, and spritz it around entry points, corners, and wherever spiders like to live in your house. It's an easy, natural way to keep new spiders from settling in.

Another old wives' tale says that chestnuts can keep spiders away — and there may actually be some truth to it! A 2018 study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology found that compounds released by chestnuts did, in fact, repel some spiders, giving this old trick a bit of scientific backing. So, if you want to put it to the test, try placing chestnuts around your home or even using chestnut oil as a natural deterrent.

Another no-chemical way to keep spiders out? Take away their food supply. If your home smells unappealing and there's nothing to eat, spiders truly have zero reason to move in. Taking care of problems like ants, mosquitoes, flies, or other bugs in your home is always a good first step. Get rid of their snacks, and spiders will be far less interested in sticking around. On the other hand, if you eliminate the spiders, you're also giving the flies a good excuse to take their place.