How To Keep Spiders Out Of Your House With All-Natural Solutions
Spiders play a crucial role in their ecosystems, but that doesn't mean you want them setting up shop in your home. A web in the corner? Fine. A surprise spider visit in your bed? Not so much. The good news is you don't need harsh chemicals to keep spiders out. With a few simple, all-natural solutions like minty oils or even chestnuts, you can make your home way less inviting to them. Think of it as politely (but firmly) asking them to take their business elsewhere, no harm done.
Remember, spiders aren't sneaking in to terrorize you: They just find your home cozy and full of food. They like to feast on the other bugs in your home, which is why the occasional eight-legged guest might not be a big deal (it can even be a good thing, more on that later). But an infestation is another story, and because house spiders reproduce fast, laying eggs in little sacs of around 250, that can happen quickly. This is why keeping spiders out before they overrun your space is key. A little prevention now saves you from a full-blown spider takeover later. So, let's look at how you can use natural solutions to keep spiders out of your house.
Using natural oils to keep spiders away is a legitimate approach
Just like you, spiders have certain scents and tastes they can't stand — one of the big ones? Peppermint oil. Spiders actually "smell" and "taste" through their legs, so if they crawl across a surface covered in something they dislike, they won't stick around. Think about it — would you want to move into a house that smelled awful to you? The best part is that you don't need any fancy commercial sprays. Just mix about 20 drops of peppermint essential oil with a cup of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, give it a good shake, and spritz it around entry points, corners, and wherever spiders like to live in your house. It's an easy, natural way to keep new spiders from settling in.
Another old wives' tale says that chestnuts can keep spiders away — and there may actually be some truth to it! A 2018 study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology found that compounds released by chestnuts did, in fact, repel some spiders, giving this old trick a bit of scientific backing. So, if you want to put it to the test, try placing chestnuts around your home or even using chestnut oil as a natural deterrent.
Another no-chemical way to keep spiders out? Take away their food supply. If your home smells unappealing and there's nothing to eat, spiders truly have zero reason to move in. Taking care of problems like ants, mosquitoes, flies, or other bugs in your home is always a good first step. Get rid of their snacks, and spiders will be far less interested in sticking around. On the other hand, if you eliminate the spiders, you're also giving the flies a good excuse to take their place.
Wait, though, there are some caveats to these natural spider solutions
But before you start using these natural solutions, there are a few important things to keep in mind — especially if you have pets. Some essential oils, including peppermint oil, can be harmful to animals. For small dogs or cats, even tiny amounts of concentrated peppermint oil can cause issues like lethargy and vomiting. And when diffused into the air, it may lead to respiratory problems for both dogs and cats. When using essential oils at home, it's generally best to avoid the ones that are toxic to pets if you've got an animal.
Also, keep in mind that these all-natural solutions aren't a one-size-fits-all fix. While peppermint oil and chestnuts can deter some types of spiders, they won't necessarily work on every species. This is because not all species are as sensitive to these natural products.
And before you kick all spiders out, remember — they're actually helpful houseguests in some ways. As we mentioned earlier, spiders are great at keeping other pests under control, acting as a natural, chemical-free solution to bugs like flies and mosquitoes. Some, like the brown recluse, do bite and can be dangerous, so if you're finding a brown recluse in your home or yard, it's a good idea to try to kick it out. Something like the common house spider, on the other hand, is pretty benign. So instead of evicting every last one, do some research and try to strike a balance.