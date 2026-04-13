What To Do If You Find A Brown Recluse Spider In Your Home Or Yard

Brown recluses (Loxosceles reclusa) are a common type of spider you might see, but you don't want them in your home or yard. They're native to the U.S. and have an important role in the food chain, but they're also venomous. While only around 10% of brown recluse bites cause serious damage, according to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program, reactions can still be painful and frightening. Although spotting one in or near your home can be startling, stay calm and try to identify it.

Some spiders are commonly mistaken for brown recluses, so don't assume any brown spider you see is dangerous. Don't touch it but observe it if you can. Look at their eyes, backs, and legs. Unlike other spiders, brown recluses only have six eyes, which are arranged in three groups of two eyes each. Brown recluse spiders have solid-colored brown legs with no stripes, spines, or spots and a dark, violin-shaped mark starting at the back of their neck.

If you're able to confirm it's a brown recluse, don't panic. While bites are unpleasant and can be serious, they're somewhat rare, and typically only happen when the spider feels threatened. If you notice a brown recluse in your yard, keep your distance. Avoid areas where they live, such as brush piles, stacks of firewood, or piles of rocks. Keep weeds and shrubs trimmed, and don't leave debris stacked around your house. If you can, clear it away or move it further from your home to reduce the risk of encounters and accidental bites. Don't forget to wear gloves while you do, in case there are brown recluses in the piles you're moving.