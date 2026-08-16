How To Deter Brown Recluse Spiders With An Overlooked DIY Solution That's So Simple
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The brown recluse spider gets its name from being, well, reclusive. Mostly active at night, it prefers dark spaces during the day, and tends to run when threatened. These spiders hide in places that seem safe to them, like garden gloves or work boots, and look for ways to get into your home through unsealed cracks and entry points. Of course, you'll want to keep brown recluse spiders out of your house by sealing any cracks and gaps, but that doesn't always work. Luckily, there's a simple, often overlooked, way to reduce brown recluse spiders that you can easily implement.
Diatomaceous earth is a powder that can be used as a pesticide in and around the home. Made from diatomite, a natural sand composed of fossilized algae that's found in rivers and large bodies of water, diatomaceous earth can be bought online or in garden stores. Look for the food-grade label, like DiatomaceousEarth's Food Grade 10-pound bag from Amazon. As a non-toxic powder, it be safely applied as a deterrent for brown recluse spiders without the side effects of chemical pesticides. It contains silica, which is harmful to insects and arachnids, but not to humans.
The silica in diatomaceous earth powder damages the exoskeletons of insects and spiders, like the brown recluse. The damage causes dehydration, and further crawling through diatomaceous earth powder will only dehydrate bugs more, since the powder absorbs moisture. While it won't instantly kill brown recluse spiders, the long-term damage will deter and eventually eliminate the pests.
How to use diatomaceous earth to deter brown recluse spiders
If you find a brown recluse spider in your home, there are quick steps to take. Of course, you should confirm it is a brown recluse and not a lookalike hiding in your space. Then, get to planning. One fast way to ensure there are no brown recluse spiders living in your home is to eliminate their food source. Brown recluse spiders eat crickets and cockroaches, and even other spiders. These insects can also be removed by diatomaceous earth. If you have these bugs in your home, killing them will help get rid of the brown recluse spiders.
Diatomaceous earth is not bait, so it will not lure spiders to it. You must place diatomaceous earth where there are brown recluse spiders and their prey, including outside. Simply sprinkle a border of diatomaceous earth outdoors around home entryways when it is dry outside. The powder, being food grade, can be placed with edible plants in your garden, and can be used safely around porches, decks, and play areas. Rain can wash away outside applications, so reapply after a storm. Inside, place a border of diatomaceous earth in dark cracks and corners, unsealed entry points, and areas where there is bug activity. This includes under cabinets and sinks, in garages, crawlspaces, boxes, plants, and in basements and attics.
For diatomaceous earth application indoors, less is more. The dust from sprinkling diatomaceous earth can be harmful if inhaled. You or a family member may be allergic to it and not know it, so use with caution. If you have small children, apply diatomaceous earth out of their reach. Remember that any product can be harmful if applied in the eyes or swallowed, and take the necessary precautions to protect you and your family.