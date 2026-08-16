How To Deter Brown Recluse Spiders With An Overlooked DIY Solution That's So Simple

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The brown recluse spider gets its name from being, well, reclusive. Mostly active at night, it prefers dark spaces during the day, and tends to run when threatened. These spiders hide in places that seem safe to them, like garden gloves or work boots, and look for ways to get into your home through unsealed cracks and entry points. Of course, you'll want to keep brown recluse spiders out of your house by sealing any cracks and gaps, but that doesn't always work. Luckily, there's a simple, often overlooked, way to reduce brown recluse spiders that you can easily implement.

Diatomaceous earth is a powder that can be used as a pesticide in and around the home. Made from diatomite, a natural sand composed of fossilized algae that's found in rivers and large bodies of water, diatomaceous earth can be bought online or in garden stores. Look for the food-grade label, like DiatomaceousEarth's Food Grade 10-pound bag from Amazon. As a non-toxic powder, it be safely applied as a deterrent for brown recluse spiders without the side effects of chemical pesticides. It contains silica, which is harmful to insects and arachnids, but not to humans.

The silica in diatomaceous earth powder damages the exoskeletons of insects and spiders, like the brown recluse. The damage causes dehydration, and further crawling through diatomaceous earth powder will only dehydrate bugs more, since the powder absorbs moisture. While it won't instantly kill brown recluse spiders, the long-term damage will deter and eventually eliminate the pests.