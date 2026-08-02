Is That A Brown Recluse? It Could Be A Lookalike In Your Garage Or Home

There are some spiders that are neutral or even nice to have in your home, but there are also a few you certainly don't want to see. Brown recluses fall into the latter category. While brown recluse bites are rarely fatal, they can be serious, painful, and require quick medical attention. This is why it can be so frightening to see a brown recluse. Before you panic, however, you should know that there are a few lookalike spiders. Some are even among the most common types of spiders found in homes. Cellar spiders are sometimes confused with brown recluse spiders, as both are the same color, have similar shapes, and lack hair on their bodies.

The good news is that, if you have a moment to stop and look at the spider from a safe distance, cellar spiders and brown recluses have a few key differences that can help you tell them apart. Cellar spiders are also called daddy long-legs, and, true to their name, they have very long, thin legs. Compared to a brown recluse, a cellar spider has a slim body. While some cellar spiders can grow rather large, their size is mostly in their legs. Brown recluses, on the other hand, have thicker legs and bodies, and can grow to around the size of a quarter. They also have a distinctive patch shaped like a violin, while cellar spiders sometimes have darker patches near their eyes. Another difference is their leg markings. Brown recluse spiders have no stripes or spots on their legs. Cellar spiders often have stripes near their joints.