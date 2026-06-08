Keep Brown Recluse Spiders Out Of Your Home With An Easy DIY Solution

If there's one spider you don't want to find when you pull back the bed covers, it's a brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa). Also known as the fiddleback or violin spider because of the violin-shaped markings on its back, this spider's small size belies the severity of its bite. It's only about 1/3 inch (9 millimeters) — not including the legs — and its light brown coloration allows it to blend with the background, so it's easy to miss. If you want to keep your home recluse-free, the best DIY method is to seal entry points and to keep your space clean.

The South Central and Midwestern parts of the United States are the brown recluse's natural habitat and the places where you're most likely to encounter one. Other parts of the country aren't necessarily safe, because an individual spider may sometimes hitch a ride on a parcel or food container. Besides that, other closely related species may be endemic, such as Loxosceles deserta in the Southwest, and Loxosceles devia in Texas. These relatives also have potent bites.

Forget about swatting a brown recluse before it bites you, because there's a good chance you won't even see it. It's called a recluse because it likes to hide, and it's good at it, typically choosing tiny, confined spaces where insecticides sprays and dusts can't reach it. The best way to get rid of spiders is to eliminate those hiding spaces as best you can.