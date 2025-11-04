Keep Spiders From Making Your Home Their Winter Retreat With One Simple Fix

To keep spiders outside this winter, you should find any entry points to your home and seal them. While they are undoubtedly important for the ecosystem, most of us agree that spiders do not belong inside living spaces. If you find spiders inside your house, aside from the factor of them being a little scary, you are at a higher risk of being bitten, which can cause various levels of damage depending on whether or not your unwanted guests are venomous. In addition to the higher risk of spider bites, if you find spiders, it means you likely have other pests in your home as well.

If you are looking to get rid of spiders, start by trying to find where and why they are getting into your home. The most common reasons spiders want inside your home is for warmth from the outside and to find food, which typically aligns with the change in temperature outside. When it starts to get cold, spiders will seek entry to your home by any means necessary, starting by finding all the cracks and crevices they can fit through. Spiders will enter through gaps under doors, cracks in your foundation, broken screens, improperly sealed windows and doors, and crevices around utilities. Spiders can also be carried in with plants you're transferring indoors, but if you are bringing in beautiful plants that double as natural spider repellents, you shouldn't have that issue.