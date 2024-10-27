Beautiful Plants That Double As Natural Spider-Repellents

As one of the most common pests, you're more likely to have a spider roommate at some point than not. Although many of these eight-legged creatures are harmless, not all spiders are created equal. Species like black widow and brown recluse spiders can deliver painful bites that cause an array of health issues for family members and pets. Even if you're dealing with non-venomous types, their webs in your home and garden can be frustrating.

The best way to get rid of spiders is to prevent them in the first place. Luckily, there are several beautiful plants that have arachnid-repelling power, making spiders less likely to invade your property.

Unlike chemical pesticides, natural options like aromatic herbs, flowers, and trees help the environment rather than hurt it. And while reaching for the spray may be tempting, it's important to know that these harsh chemicals won't just target the spiders; they can harm beneficial insects along with them. Strong-scented plants work well as a natural alternative because spiders smell and taste through their legs, making them less likely to walk on plants with an intense aroma. Whether you're a gardening aficionado or are new to the world of plants, this method can work for anyone, and many of the plants listed below grow well in planters, making it easy to incorporate them into your yard, no matter how big or small.