Turn An Old Frying Pan Into Stylish Countertop Storage With Pickle Jar Lids

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Just because your old frying pan is past its prime doesn't mean it doesn't have a use in your home. There are all sorts of genius ways out there to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them, and oftentimes, these DIYs can help you recycle other miscellaneous items that you frequently find in the kitchen, too. For example, if you follow a creative idea from LanaS DIY on YouTube, you could turn your old frying pan and pickle jar lids into a stylish countertop storage tray. This combination of items might not sound the most aesthetically pleasing at first, but the finished project is nothing short of stunning. In a video detailing her process, the content creator first shows how she covered the pan and the jar lids with beige acrylic paint. After the paint dried, she decorated the tray with decoupaged napkins, and then added shine with a touch of gold paint and a layer of acrylic varnish.

To try this DIY yourself, you'll need to clean an old pan. Remove its handle and other hardware on the outer edge. You'll need a total of eight jar lids of the exact same size and two screw caps. Acrylic paints, varnish, decoupage supplies, and superglue are all necessities for this project as well. What you should end up with here is an easy countertop storage solution that doubles as decor.