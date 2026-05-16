8 Genius Ways To Use Old Pots And Pans Instead Of Tossing Them

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Something just doesn't feel right about tossing things made of metal but are no longer useful for their original purposes. This is why some people (we're not saying who...) end up with a dozen Altoids tins in their desk drawer. It also doesn't help when you've spend perhaps hundreds of hours working with the metal thing — say, a pot or sauté pan — to feed your family. What you need is a good way to reuse old pots and pans.

Most of these hacks are ways to take advantage of the shape of your disused pots and pans to do everything from holding potting soil to catching rain to reflecting light. And it's often helpful that cookware is at least temporarily impervious to the elements. From there, it's a matter of decorating the pan, combining it with other found or thrifted objects, and constructing your new cute thing... whatever it is. And when you're done admiring it, there are also smart ways to reuse lids from the old pots and pans you just repurposed.