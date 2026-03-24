Give An Old Frying Pan New Life As A Chic Countertop Storage Solution
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After years of preparing delicious meals, it feels wrong to part with a loyal frying pan. Cookware is often made of sturdy metal, like aluminum, cast iron, ceramic, copper, and stainless steel, and it's a waste to let these heavy materials end up in the trash. Instead of throwing away old cookware, upcycle pans and lids into decorative countertop storage. With a little decoupage, lace, and DIY risers, your old pots can become unrecognizable as stylish home accents.
Repurposing old frying pans is the best way to give them new life. Ultimately, this keeps them out of landfills. Many pan materials take hundreds of years to break down, and some even release toxins into the environment. Although some cookware is recyclable, it's a complicated process due to the mixed materials and non-stick coatings. In fact, many recycling plants don't even accept them.
To get around this problem, YouTuber Caroline's Creative Corner shares a brilliant method that upcycles a frying pan into a chic countertop bowl. Caroline uses a standard-size frying pan, but the idea can be applied to pans of any size. The round cookware is the perfect shape for a catch-all dish and resembles the easy Dollar Tree DIY bowls that help control countertop clutter. These repurposed bowls are large enough for keys, wallets, sunglasses, phones, and any other miscellaneous items that often crowd surfaces.
How to transform a frying pan into decorative storage
The first step is removing the handle from the frying pan. Many pans have removable handles that can be rotated or unscrewed. If it's rusted, the handle may bend right off. In this case, Caroline's Creative Corner recommends using a pair of heavy-duty pliers to remove the stubborn leftover piece. You can also use a hacksaw to cut through the metal, but this may leave jagged edges on one side.
Once the handle is removed, paint over the entire frying pan with one to two coats of chalk paint. A white or light color is recommended, so the decoupage shows properly. Next, cut paper napkins to the proportions of the pan interior. Pick napkins with a floral design, like the NatNarr Pink Floral Napkins, to emulate the same look as the YouTuber, or choose a different pattern that suits your taste. Brush a glue, such as Mod Podge, over the pan, lay the napkin down, and coat the top with glue. Flatten out any creases by pressing a plastic bag against the napkin before it dries.
Decoupage the outside of the bowl for an all-around pattern, or paint over it with an acrylic craft paint that matches the napkin's accent colors. Upgrade the style by adding other embellishments, like lace or rope, and doorknobs. Super-glue the lace or rope around the exterior rim, and glue the four door knobs to the bottom of the pan as risers. Make sure they're evenly spaced around the edge, so the bowl sits balanced on top.
How to style a chic frying pan upcycle on a countertop
After a few hours, the Mod Podge and paint on your pan should be dry. Set the bowl on a countertop and fill it with any surrounding clutter. Since frying pans are wider than typical catch-all trays, they're suitable for more than just wallets and cell phones. Take a more decorative angle that still provides functional storage by adding rolled washcloths, electronic candles, or other bathroom and kitchen essentials. This keeps them fashionably gathered in one place instead of scattered carelessly around.
If you don't need storage, you can use this as a solely aesthetic accent. Top up the repurposed pan with a bowl filler that matches your interior design. For example, scented pinecones or potpourri would work well in a rustic farmhouse-style room.
On a final note, if this DIY piece is on a kitchen countertop, do not fill it with edible fruits or veggies. Mod Podge isn't FDA-approved or food-safe and shouldn't be used to hold any real food ingredients. Instead, consider using it as a base for a stunning table centerpiece next time you're entertaining.