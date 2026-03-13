Create A Stunning Table Centerpiece In Minutes With This Effortless DIY
The best meals are typically centered around family and friends. But if you're looking to elevate the dining experience, a gorgeous centerpiece can be the cherry on top. Fortunately, creating one doesn't have to take a lot of time, which is usually the last thing you have while preparing for a dinner party. Just grab a woven placemat and some flowers. Although it's common to include flowers in chic table centerpieces, this DIY hack puts a unique spin on their presentation. No need for vases when you have a woven placemat.
In addition to being an easy project, another benefit is that you can use either real or artificial flowers for the centerpiece. If you prefer a sweet-smelling, fresh arrangement, you can cut a basket of flowers and greenery from your garden. Or, create a faux bloom centerpiece so that you can pull it out time and time again. You'll need pieces of floral foam regardless of which route you take, although the steps differ for each. Try Dollar Tree for a 4-pack of Floral Dry Green Foam for $1.75.
To start this project, you'll need a woven placemat that has some flexibility to it, as you'll be bending it to cradle the foam. It's also necessary that it has holes throughout it. You can use any shape or design you like, such as these Boho Woven Rattan Table Mats. To keep it a budget-friendly project, try searching the placemat section of your local Goodwill or thrift shop. You might be able to find beautiful bunches of faux flowers there, too.
Here's how to craft a placemat centerpiece that'll steal the show
Let's start by covering a centerpiece that uses artificial flowers and greenery. Set a piece of floral foam in the middle of your placemat. Use multiple if needed. Fold two edges of the mat up and hot glue them to the long sides of the foam. If you don't have hot glue, use flower stems or wire to help hold the curled mat in position. Next, stick your flowers and leaf branches into the top of the foam by going through the mat holes. Place them in the ends as well, filling the centerpiece until you reach your desired look.
If you're using fresh blooms, you'll want to help them stay hydrated for as long as possible. Place the foam blocks in small containers prior to the DIY task, then pour water onto them. You can follow the same steps when it comes to folding the placemat and sticking in the flowers. Very quickly, it should turn into the loveliest centerpiece. Once you choose the right table linen for your event, place the arrangement on top for you and your guests to enjoy.
Since it's a project that takes minimal effort, you can create new centerpieces all year long. Consider using lilacs, tulips, or daffodils for a beautiful springtime piece. During the summer, make centerpieces with lots of greenery and dress them in lemon accents. Incorporate chrysanthemums when autumn finally rolls around, and use holly or tree sprigs during the holiday season. You can also experiment with different woven placemats to change up the look.