Create A Stunning Table Centerpiece In Minutes With This Effortless DIY

The best meals are typically centered around family and friends. But if you're looking to elevate the dining experience, a gorgeous centerpiece can be the cherry on top. Fortunately, creating one doesn't have to take a lot of time, which is usually the last thing you have while preparing for a dinner party. Just grab a woven placemat and some flowers. Although it's common to include flowers in chic table centerpieces, this DIY hack puts a unique spin on their presentation. No need for vases when you have a woven placemat.

In addition to being an easy project, another benefit is that you can use either real or artificial flowers for the centerpiece. If you prefer a sweet-smelling, fresh arrangement, you can cut a basket of flowers and greenery from your garden. Or, create a faux bloom centerpiece so that you can pull it out time and time again. You'll need pieces of floral foam regardless of which route you take, although the steps differ for each. Try Dollar Tree for a 4-pack of Floral Dry Green Foam for $1.75.

To start this project, you'll need a woven placemat that has some flexibility to it, as you'll be bending it to cradle the foam. It's also necessary that it has holes throughout it. You can use any shape or design you like, such as these Boho Woven Rattan Table Mats. To keep it a budget-friendly project, try searching the placemat section of your local Goodwill or thrift shop. You might be able to find beautiful bunches of faux flowers there, too.