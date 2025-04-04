Choosing The Right Table Linen Color For Your Home Couldn't Be Easier

Whether you're hosting an event or just selecting everyday table linens, the colors you choose may depend on a few factors — season, formality, theme, existing decor, and your own personal style. While there is truly no right or wrong when it comes to color choice, there are some expert guidelines that can help take some of the guesswork out of the process and ensure that you and your guests feel right at home for holidays, parties, and everyday dining.

While you don't need to own a color for every occasion, it's nice to have a small collection of several linens on hand to choose from, including tablecloths, runners, placemats, and cloth napkins. Neutral tones are easy to work into any occasion, while winter holidays may call for darker, jeweled tones. Hunker spoke exclusively to Christiana Crin, founder of Perpetuum Designs, an award-winning boutique interior design studio based in Chicago. She gave us her insights into what creates the perfect look in terms of table linens. While it's actually quite simple to come up with an elegant color scheme, she says there are some factors to take into account to help guide your decision.

When selecting tablecloths, for instance, she said that simple, light neutral colors evoke elegance. This includes white, off-whites, and soft pastel hues. "White will always be the best choice, with embroidery that highlights a specific style. An embroidery or a nice accent stitch will emphasize the room aesthetic." She adds that the accent color should be seen elsewhere in the room such as a wall color, wallpaper, upholstery, or decor. Any color works long as it plays into a theme.