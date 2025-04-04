Choosing The Right Table Linen Color For Your Home Couldn't Be Easier
Whether you're hosting an event or just selecting everyday table linens, the colors you choose may depend on a few factors — season, formality, theme, existing decor, and your own personal style. While there is truly no right or wrong when it comes to color choice, there are some expert guidelines that can help take some of the guesswork out of the process and ensure that you and your guests feel right at home for holidays, parties, and everyday dining.
While you don't need to own a color for every occasion, it's nice to have a small collection of several linens on hand to choose from, including tablecloths, runners, placemats, and cloth napkins. Neutral tones are easy to work into any occasion, while winter holidays may call for darker, jeweled tones. Hunker spoke exclusively to Christiana Crin, founder of Perpetuum Designs, an award-winning boutique interior design studio based in Chicago. She gave us her insights into what creates the perfect look in terms of table linens. While it's actually quite simple to come up with an elegant color scheme, she says there are some factors to take into account to help guide your decision.
When selecting tablecloths, for instance, she said that simple, light neutral colors evoke elegance. This includes white, off-whites, and soft pastel hues. "White will always be the best choice, with embroidery that highlights a specific style. An embroidery or a nice accent stitch will emphasize the room aesthetic." She adds that the accent color should be seen elsewhere in the room such as a wall color, wallpaper, upholstery, or decor. Any color works long as it plays into a theme.
Table linens 101: Color dos and don'ts
There are other considerations when selecting color choices for linens. Many people's needs are seasonal and based on the formality of the gathering, said expert Christiana Crin in an exclusive interview with Hunker. "The occasion will dictate the choice and it's as important as the other decor pieces that will be used to decorate the table," she said, noting that certain types of gatherings will look very different from other occasions.
"Mother's Day will always evoke more pastel tones [such as] spring green, yellow and light blue. Another type of event, like a birthday, baby shower, or a graduation, will be an entirely custom event and it will be dictated by the theme," she notes. "Even so, the table should be considered a focus element for the party and should never have a heavy feeling, so a light linen cover will never be a mistake."
Likewise, choosing too dark of a base color can be a mistake, Crin said. "Dark colors will only make sense for a specific holiday or theme party. Choosing to use a dark color linen for everyday use will create a feeling of clutter and stuffiness in the room, making the table undesirable," she said.
Selecting the right fabrics and tableware
When selecting table linens, color choice is just one part of the equation; you should also look at what they're made of. In her exclusive interview with Hunker, interior designer Christiana Crin said a common mistake people make is not investing in nice fabrics. "Choosing natural, quality fabric is a must. A cheap material not only will deteriorate easily, leaving the host with the need for reinvestment shortly after the purchase, but it will become uncomfortable to the touch," she said. She recommends linen, cotton, or a cotton-polyester blend as the best choices for everyday celebration. If you're hosting a more formal event, she suggests damask or organza. As far as materials to avoid completely, Crin says to completely avoid vinyl — and probably satin and velvet, too.
In addition to choosing a base tablecloth or runner, you should also factor in how you will set your table as part of your overall design aesthetic. If your china or dinnerware has a neutral look, you can go bolder with your linens. If you stick with neutral tones, you can offer napkins with some color, flair, or pattern. Placemats and chargers can also be used to establish a theme when you start with a more neutral palette.
Once you've selected linens to accompany your dinnerware and decor, you'll want some practical and stylish storage ideas for them to call home and to keep your dining spaces clutter free. After all, you spent so much time making sure your color choices slay, you want them to be the star of the show.