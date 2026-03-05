The Stunning Way To Turn An Old Pot Lid Into Decorative Countertop Storage
If the handle breaks off your pot lid while you're cooking, you might think there's no way to save it and that it's destined for the garbage. Luckily, there are several smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around the house instead of tossing them. For example, you can make an adorable and functional piece for your kitchen. Even if the handle is busted, that old pot lid can be upcycled into a decorative dish for your kitchen counter. You might use it as a fruit bowl, a display tray, or even a catch-all for odds and ends that clutter your counter space. Both metal and glass lids will work for this project. In addition to your old lid, you'll need a cup, glass, bottle, mug, or old dish to form the base of your display stand.
As it turns out, repurposing an old pot lid into charming kitchen decor that doubles as storage is fairly easy with a little bit of strong glue and imagination. If you'd like, you could also use the hole in the center of the pot lid to hold up a decorative knob or tall handle, which will make your storage dish look more like a traditional food display stand. To hide that your adorable fruit bowl or countertop storage dish is really an old pot lid, you can cover it with decorative paper or paint it to match the style of your kitchen.
Transforming an old pot lid into a bowl for your counter
While glass pot lids often have a curved shape that's more like a shallow bowl, some metal pot lids are flatter. Both of these can work for your countertop storage, depending on what you want the display to hold. If you're making a fruit bowl, a rounded glass lid is likely the best option for sweet and stylish countertop storage. Before assembling your dish, you'll need to decorate the pot lid. One option is to use glue, acrylic paint, or mod podge to stick decorative paper onto the glass or metal and create a patterned dish. Add paint around the rim for accents, or paint the lid before adding your paper for a solid background color. Alternatively, you can paint the surface of your pot lid and leave it as is. Decorating your small bowl or cup to complement the lid will help your countertop dish look pretty and cohesive.
Depending on how you want to style your dish, you might leave the handle on your pot or remove it. The knob could act as part of the base for your decorative stand or be covered by your cup to conceal it. Use hot glue or another strong adhesive to attach your bowl or cup onto the middle of the pot lid. Add any accent pieces into the center hole of the lid before securing your base.