The Stunning Way To Turn An Old Pot Lid Into Decorative Countertop Storage

If the handle breaks off your pot lid while you're cooking, you might think there's no way to save it and that it's destined for the garbage. Luckily, there are several smart ways to use lids from old pots and pans around the house instead of tossing them. For example, you can make an adorable and functional piece for your kitchen. Even if the handle is busted, that old pot lid can be upcycled into a decorative dish for your kitchen counter. You might use it as a fruit bowl, a display tray, or even a catch-all for odds and ends that clutter your counter space. Both metal and glass lids will work for this project. In addition to your old lid, you'll need a cup, glass, bottle, mug, or old dish to form the base of your display stand.

As it turns out, repurposing an old pot lid into charming kitchen decor that doubles as storage is fairly easy with a little bit of strong glue and imagination. If you'd like, you could also use the hole in the center of the pot lid to hold up a decorative knob or tall handle, which will make your storage dish look more like a traditional food display stand. To hide that your adorable fruit bowl or countertop storage dish is really an old pot lid, you can cover it with decorative paper or paint it to match the style of your kitchen.