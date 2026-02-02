The Gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY That Makes Countertop Clutter Less Of An Eyesore
Countertop clutter doesn't have to be an eyesore. With a stylish catchall dish, display everyday essentials within easy reach without disrupting your interior design. Like the DIY oblong dish you can make out of air-dry clay, there's another catch tray that's craft-able using an assortment of budget-friendly dollar store items.
Below is a stone-like dish that's made using Dollar Tree items and a few supplies from a craft store, big box chain, or home improvement shop. Even if you have to purchase all of the items and supplies from scratch, this project costs less than $50 to complete. The decor looks like natural stone, and it's a great accent for rooms with rustic themes that celebrate bucolic vibes. Stone is timeless and versatile, and it's a great way to add organic texture to countertops. One of the upcoming trends for 2026 is mixing and matching different materials found in nature. Placing this stone-like catch tray on a granite, marble, or other natural countertop is a great way to embrace modern interior design fads.
How to make this gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY that declutters countertops
Start this DIY project by gathering the essentials. The Dollar Tree has a Round Glass Candleholder and a Round Planter Saucer that fit together perfectly for this idea. If these items aren't available at the Dollar Tree, Walmart has a similar pairing; the Libbey Clear Glass Small Bubble Ball Floral Vase and the Better Homes & Gardens Vinyl Translucent Round Resin Saucer. Whether using these items or another pairing from another store, ensure that the saucer is more lightweight than the round base. The round base should be a sturdier material, since it's responsible for holding up the saucer and its contents.
Glue the saucer face-up on top of the round bowl using E6000 230010 Craft Adhesive or another super glue. Then, combine Pro Art Liquid Tempera Paint, an acrylic craft paint, and baking soda in a paint tray or disposable mixing bowl. Mix them together until well-blended, then paint over the glued bowl and saucer. Wait at least one hour for the solution to dry. Once it's dry, spray over the paint with Rust-Oleum American Accents Stone Pebble Textured Finish 12 oz Spray Paint. The rock-like finish only takes 20 minutes to dry, and then you're free to style the finished piece on any countertop. Pair this idea with other amazing countertop upgrades that are worth every penny to create a seamless, contemporary look in any bathroom or kitchen.