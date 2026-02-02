The Gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY That Makes Countertop Clutter Less Of An Eyesore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Countertop clutter doesn't have to be an eyesore. With a stylish catchall dish, display everyday essentials within easy reach without disrupting your interior design. Like the DIY oblong dish you can make out of air-dry clay, there's another catch tray that's craft-able using an assortment of budget-friendly dollar store items.

Below is a stone-like dish that's made using Dollar Tree items and a few supplies from a craft store, big box chain, or home improvement shop. Even if you have to purchase all of the items and supplies from scratch, this project costs less than $50 to complete. The decor looks like natural stone, and it's a great accent for rooms with rustic themes that celebrate bucolic vibes. Stone is timeless and versatile, and it's a great way to add organic texture to countertops. One of the upcoming trends for 2026 is mixing and matching different materials found in nature. Placing this stone-like catch tray on a granite, marble, or other natural countertop is a great way to embrace modern interior design fads.